Chargers injury updates: Left guard Matt Feiler questionable

By Jeff Miller
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
Chargers offensive guard Matt Feiler is questionable to play Sunday against the Broncos because of an ankle injury. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Just as their defensive front is getting healthier, the Chargers could have an issue Sunday on their offensive line.

Starting left guard Matt Feiler was limited in practice Friday and is questionable for the Chargers’ visit to Denver because of an ankle injury. He was hurt last weekend against Pittsburgh .

If Feiler can’t play, coach Brandon Staley said veteran Senio Kelemete or rookie Brenden Jaimes would start. A decision on Feiler might not come until just before the game.

Kelemete is in his ninth year and has 43 starts in his career. This season, he has been used mostly as an extra blocker when the Chargers go to their bigger-personnel package.

Jaimes was a fifth-round pick out of Nebraska. He has appeared in three games, all on special teams.

The Chargers activated defensive tackles Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington off the COVID-19 reserve list this week. Staley said both will start Sunday.

Covington will replace Linval Joseph, who also is on the COVID list while dealing with a shoulder injury.

Second-year undrafted defensive linemen Breiden Fehoko and Joe Gaziano will be used in the Chargers’ rotation, Staley said.

Defensive back Trey Marshall (ankle/hip) is questionable, while starting cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) and backup safety Alohi Gilman (quadriceps) won’t play against the Broncos.

The Chargers put rookie defensive back Mark Webb Jr. on the injured reserve list Friday after Staley said he underwent a procedure on his injured knee. Webb will have to miss at least three games, with Staley saying the team expects Webb to return this season.

