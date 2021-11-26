ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Daryl Ruiter: Browns must be disciplined, can't let Lamar take over pace of the game

By Mac Robinson
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLrDr_0d7fnA7Q00

92.3 The Fan's own Cleveland Browns beat reporter Daryl Ruiter joins Mac Robinson to preview Sunday's Cleveland Browns-Baltimore Ravens matchup, including what the Browns need to do to keep Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense from dropping a crooked number on the Cleveland defense.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Star Has Telling Admission On Lamar Jackson’s Health

One Ravens player had a strong feeling before the game on Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson was going to be out. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey spoke after Baltimore’s win and said that he could tell on the team plane that Jackson was likely not going to play. “I looked over and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football
ClutchPoints

Cleveland Browns get disappointing news on the running back front

On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that running back Kareem Hunt will not play in Week 11 as they take on the winless Detroit Lions. Yahoo Sports’ Josh Alper reported that Stefanski mentioned Kareem Hunt is making progress in his recovery but is not ready to play this week. This will be the 5th straight game Hunt has missed due to a calf strain.
NFL
thefocus.news

Did Ravens QB Lamar Jackson graduate from college?

Where Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson go to college, and did the quarter-back graduate from college before he was drafted into the NFL?. It was a bad night for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens slumped to a 10-22 defeat against the Dolphins...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

More Details Emerging From Lamar Jackson’s Illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a late scratch to today’s game against the Chicago Bears due to an illness. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, new details are emerging from Jackson’s injury that may be cause for concern. Ravens team doctors appear to be struggling to identify exactly what it is.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Ravens’ Marquise Brown Out For Sunday’s Game Against Bears; Lamar Jackson Questionable

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears due to a recent thigh injury. The Ravens also said quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on the injury report, and he is questionable to play in the game. Jackson had been suffering from what the team previously described as an illness not related to COVID-19. Jackson had been diagnosed with COVID twice this year. The Ravens, whose record is 6-3, will play the Bears, whose record is 3-6, at 1 p.m.   We are downgrading WR Marquise Brown (thigh) to OUT tomorrow vs. the Bears. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021   We are adding QB Lamar Jackson (illness) back to the injury report, and he is questionable to play tomorrow vs. Chicago. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021
NFL
The Spun

Browns Coach Has Telling Comment About QB Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was a full participant in practice this week despite battling a left shoulder injury. That bodes well for the team heading into Sunday’s big game against the Baltimore Ravens. Speaking to the media on Friday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had a telling comment on...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield’s wife takes shot at Browns in now-deleted Instagram story

The Cleveland Browns averted disaster on Sunday night after escaping the lowly Detroit Lions with an ugly win, 13-10. The Lions were poised to take their first win of the season, but Browns running back Nick Chubb spoiled the party. Returning from a one-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols, he caught a critical touchdown pass, rushed for 130 yards, and helped run out the clock to give the Browns the victory and improve to 6-5.
NFL
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy