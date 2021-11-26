ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Class-AA All-State Volleyball teams announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Class-AA All-State volleyball lists have been announced and several local players earned spots on them.

Philip Barbour, the Class-AA state champions, had three players on the First Team.

Alyssa Hill earned first team. Hill had 319 kills during the regular season along with 45 aces and 79 blocks.

Emily Denison joins her on first team. Denison finished the season with 284 kills, 38 aces and 106 blocks.

Colts Junior Averi Carpenter earned first team nods after her 333 digs and 78 aces season.

On second team, PB’s MacKenna Halfin was named captain.

Joining her on second team is Grafton’s Payton Shreve, Liberty’s Gabby Floyd and Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers.

CLASS AA, FIRST TEAM

Meg Williams, Shady Spring, JR (CAPTAIN)

Alyssa Hill, Philip Barbour, SR

Kelsie Dangerfield, Shady Spring, SR

Emily Denison, Philip Barbour, JR

Ashlyn Six, Oak Glen, SO

Chloe Thompson, Shady Spring, JR

Hayley Hovious, Winfield, JR

Sydney Shamblin, Herbert Hoover, JR

Gabby Elliot, Wayne, SO

Averi Carpenter, Philip Barbour, JR

SECOND TEAM

MacKenna Halfin, Philip Barbour, FR (CAPTAIN)

Kyra Davis, Independence, SR

Payton Shreve, Grafton, SR

Gabby Floyd, Liberty (Harrison), JR

Brinlee Harris, Herbert Hoover, JR

Ally Morris, Berkeley Springs, SR

Jaci Smith, Frankfort, SR

Peydon Smith, Shady Spring, SR

Ashton Henrich, Herbert Hoover, FR

Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd, JR

Special Honorable Mention

Isabel Edmonds, Nitro; Mahailey Nicholson, Roane County; Katelynn Smith, Point Pleasant; Sarah Bragg, Independence, Adalynn Cottrill, Point Pleasant; Kaelyn Kesner, Keyser; Mason Stone, Nicholas County; Teya Hall, Oak Glen; Payton Mandell, Frankfort; Stella Kincaid, Winfield; Kaitlynn Stone, Elkins; Franchesca Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd; Kaitlin Heavener, Keyser; Katlyn Clendenin, Sissonville; Kaylee Addair, Westside; Ivy Taylor, Clay County; Jenna Butcher, Scott

Honorable Mention

Arin Lease, Frankfort; Aniesa Taylor, Grafton; Kaitlin Heavener, Frankfort; Kelsie Foster, Nicholas County; Katie Young, Roane County; Addie Adkins, Wayne; Abby Hartley, Lewis County; Mea Kaufman, Weir; Sydney Smith, Oak Glen; Anyah Brown, PikeView; Madison Jones, Winfield; Abby Stoval, PikeView; Gracie Wright, Oak Glen; Jenna Tuttle, Berkeley Springs;  Emily Metheney, Braxton County; Cara Brown, Bluefield; Emma Lambert, Wyoming East; Alyssa Goff, Logan

