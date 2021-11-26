ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

With season hanging in the balance, Browns aim to knock Ravens from their AFC North perch

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YQdw_0d7fn5n200

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – As the Browns prepare to fly to Baltimore to face the Ravens this weekend, the writing is on the wall.

Time is short, the margin for error is razor thin, and they better win.

“They’re at the top and they’re in the way,” defensive end Myles Garrett said. “We’re trying to go to the playoffs and right now we gotta go through them, so that’s how we’re looking at it.”

The Browns have never won the AFC North since its inception in 2002 and they haven’t won a division title since 1989. But despite injuries and inconsistency on both sides of the ball, the North is right there for the taking.

“Does the season come down to it? At the moment, yes,” safety John Johnson III said. “We have to win this one. We have to go 1-0 this game, another division game. If we want to win our division, we have to win this game. As said ‘at this moment,’ but later on, it might change.”

While Sunday night’s game isn’t a do or die, win or go home situation – not with five more games on the schedule, including every AFC north opponent – it’s pretty close.

“You look at the division right now, everybody is stuck in there,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said.

The Ravens, who like the Browns have been ravaged by injuries this year, sit atop the AFC North at 7-3. Cleveland is 1 ½ games back at 6-5, yet are in last place within the division.

“Obviously any time you have a divisional game it’s a huge game for us,” Mayfield said. “Turning point in the season? I mean, we have a winning record. Everybody else wants to throw us in the trash but we know exactly what’s in front of us and that’s how we’re going to handle it.”

The schedule down the stretch isn’t kind.

Including two games over the next three weeks against the Ravens with a bye week sandwiched in between, every opponent left is a playoff contender. The Raiders are 6-5, the Packers 8-3, the Steelers 5-4-1 and the Bengals are 6-4.

“Every game for us from now on is like a playoff game, so no matter [what] we've got to win,” running back Kareem Hunt, who returns from a 5-week stay on IR due to a calf strain, said.

While the schedule wasn’t as daunting a year ago, the Browns ended last season by winning 7 of their last 9 to clinch a Wild Card berth at 11-5.

So how do Mayfield and the Browns finish strong again?

“It's just a one week at a time mindset which is what we did last year,” Mayfield said. “But we're sitting in a different spot right now – six games left and one win behind the division leader which we're playing twice in the next three weeks and so we know the task at hand, and we know how we have to attack it.”

Baltimore is getting it done this year in crunch time, outscoring opponents 94-79 in the fourth quarter and overtime this season while Cleveland is being outscored in the final 15 minutes by 37 points, 89-52.

The Ravens are 5-1 in games decided by a score or less this season, including 2-1 in overtime, while the Browns are 3-3 and have yet to play beyond 60 minutes.

“They are a very resilient team,” Mayfield said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
FanSided

Baker Mayfield has started a Browns civil war

If you made it to this point that means you didn’t just get mad at a headline and leave a hateful comment on the post – so you deserve a pat on the back. Let’s check out how Baker Mayfield is exciting a Browns civil war. The Cleveland Browns fan...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Bengals#Raiders#John Johnson#American Football#Afc North#Time#Packers#Steelers
The Spun

Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Baker Mayfield Today

The Cleveland Browns are playing the first game of the post-Odell Beckham Jr. era on Sunday afternoon. So far, things are going very well. Cleveland is leading Cincinnati, 24-7, on Sunday afternoon. Baker Mayfield is 7 for 8 for 121 yards and one touchdown. Unsurprisingly, many are taking to social...
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield’s Wife, Emily, Addresses Instagram Controversy

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily Mayfield, came under fire on social media on Sunday for a post she shared on her Instagram Story. The Browns beat the Lions on Sunday, though it wasn’t a great day for Mayfield at quarterback. He had a rough game and was booed at one point by fans. Mayfield reportedly ran off the field without celebrating the win and then refused to speak with the media.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Terrible Throw By Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral

Baker Mayfield came into today’s must-win game against the Detroit Lions nursing several injuries, including a bruised heel and torn labrum in his left shoulder. Mayfield is admittedly playing through a lot of pain, but it was Cleveland Browns fans who were hurting watching him throw a brutal early interception.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ray Lewis’ net worth in 2021

Ray Lewis is one of the best linebackers in the game as he led the Baltimore Ravens’ defense his whole career. In this one, we will take a look at Ray Lewis’ net worth in 2021. Ray Lewis’ Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $35 Million. Ray Lewis’ net-worth in 2021...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On RB Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns offense has been a little bit stagnant over the past few weeks. But the team’s recent decision on star running back Kareem Hunt could soon change that. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that Hunt along with starting offensive tackle Jack Conklin have been designated for return. Hunt has been battling a calf injury that he sustained in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
thefocus.news

Did Ravens QB Lamar Jackson graduate from college?

Where Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson go to college, and did the quarter-back graduate from college before he was drafted into the NFL?. It was a bad night for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens slumped to a 10-22 defeat against the Dolphins...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jim Brown’s net worth in 2021

Jim Brown is considered to be one of the greatest running backs and greatest players in NFL history. He is also included in all of the NFL’s Anniversary All-Time Teams. In this one, we will learn about Jim Brown’s net worth in 2021. Jim Brown’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate):...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Drew Brees Has Advice For Baker Mayfield

Retired NFL great Drew Brees has always taken some interest in the Cleveland Browns‘ Baker Mayfield. The pair grew up and attended high school barely 10 miles apart in Texas. And their early career paths share some uncanny similarities. Brees once preached patience to the rookie Mayfield, telling him to...
NFL
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy