Williamstown, WV

Molessa, Williamstown shuts out Doddridge Co. in Single-A semifinal

By Abbie Backenstoe
 3 days ago

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The last time Doddridge County and Williamstown met on the gridiron, it was a two point game. But that was not the case in the semifinal game between the two on Friday afternoon.

Williamstown put on a dominant performance. In particular, sophomore quarterback Maxwell Molessa.

Molessa opened up the scoring after the Jackets recovered a fumble to gain possession. Williamstown led 6-0 early on and never lost the lead after that.

Molessa scored three unanswered touchdowns followed by a short rush by Ricky Allen to give the Jackets a 24-0 lead in the second quarter.

Molessa scored three touchdowns in the first quarter alone.

Molessa also had a receiving touchdown at the end of the second quarter to give Williamstown a 40-0 lead over Doddridge at the halftime break.

The only scoring that went on in the whole second half was a Williamstown field goal.

The Jackets left West Union with a ticket to Wheeling after a 43-0 performance.

Doddridge County ends a successful run at 11-1 on the season.

Class Triple-A All-State volleyball teams announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Several local players were named to the All-State volleyball teams. On first team, Violet Sickles represents Bridgeport. Sickles helped lead the Indians to the state quarterfinal this season. She had 400 kills, 176 digs, 47 aces and 24 total blocks. Morgantown’s Paige Brock is also named first team all state. Brock had […]
Martinsburg shuts out Bridgeport in Class-AAA state semifinal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – In the Class-AAA semifinal, No. 3 Bridgeport struggled offensively and fell to No. 2 Martinsburg. The Indians were able to hold the Bulldogs early on as the first quarter remained scoreless. Martinsburg put the first points on the board in the second quarter for the 7-0 lead at the halftime break. Bridgeport […]
University’s Forbes hits ‘longest distance wood bat home run’ in 14th Annual World Power Showcase Home Run Derby

MIAMI – University’s Aaron Forbes was chosen to compete at the 14th Annual World Power Showcase Home Run Derby and All-American game that ran from November 20 through November 24. The home run derby and All-American Classic were held in Miami, FL at LoanDepot Park. This event features the most “prolific amateur players from around […]
