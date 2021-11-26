Molessa, Williamstown shuts out Doddridge Co. in Single-A semifinal
WEST UNION, W.Va. – The last time Doddridge County and Williamstown met on the gridiron, it was a two point game. But that was not the case in the semifinal game between the two on Friday afternoon.
Williamstown put on a dominant performance. In particular, sophomore quarterback Maxwell Molessa.
Molessa opened up the scoring after the Jackets recovered a fumble to gain possession. Williamstown led 6-0 early on and never lost the lead after that.
Molessa scored three unanswered touchdowns followed by a short rush by Ricky Allen to give the Jackets a 24-0 lead in the second quarter.
Molessa also had a receiving touchdown at the end of the second quarter to give Williamstown a 40-0 lead over Doddridge at the halftime break.
The only scoring that went on in the whole second half was a Williamstown field goal.
The Jackets left West Union with a ticket to Wheeling after a 43-0 performance.
Doddridge County ends a successful run at 11-1 on the season.
