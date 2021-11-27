Tage Thompson leads Sabres to win over Montreal

Tage Thompson goals bookended the night for the Buffalo Sabres in their 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night at KeyBank Center. The win snapped the team's four-game losing streak in the process.

Thompson wasted little time getting the Sabres on the score sheet and giving the team a 1-0 lead. The forward's ninth goal of the season came just over four minutes into the first period, and was assisted by Victor Olofsson and Jeff Skinner. Thompson has recorded five points in the last four games with the goal, as well.

Montreal evened the score at 1-1 later in the period after Josh Anderson capitalized on a Buffalo turnover. The winger used the miscue by Skinner and screen set in front of the net by Tyler Toffoli to bury his fifth goal of the year. The game-tying score was unassisted.

Buffalo enjoyed its second lead of the night thanks to quick passing in the offensive zone midway through the second period. Vinnie Hinostroza used a back hand pass Cody Eakin to make it 2-1 Sabres. Eakin was alone by the side of the net and cashed in his third goal of the year. Hinostroza received the only assist on the goal.

Brett Murray was given the first penalty of the night when he was called for high-sticking. His four minute penalty did not result in any goals for the Canadiens. It did, however, produce a shorthanded goal by Kyle Okposo late in the opportunity. Okposo's pass was blocked but he was able to find the puck and flip a back hand shot into the net to give the Sabres a 3-1 lead.

Thompson scored is second goal of the night after a collision in the neutral zone to help the Sabres lead balloon to 4-1 over Montreal. It was also Thompson's 10th goal of the season to set a new career-high. Skinner and Olofsson once again were credited with the assists.

Game Summary

Goal Summary

First Period

BUF : 4:08 - Tage Thompson (9) (Victor Olofsson, Jeff Skinner)

MTL : 12:44 - Josh Anderson (5) (unassisted)

Second Period

BUF : 9:49 - Cody Eakin (3) (Vinnie Hinostroza)

15:45 - Kyle Okposo (6) SHG (Cody Eakin)

MTL : none

Third Period

BUF : 3:29 - Tage Thompson (10) (Jeff Skinner, Victor Olofsson)

MTL : none

Penalty Summary

First Period

BUF : none

MTL : none

Second Period

BUF : 12:25 - Brett Murray (4 min., high-sticking)

MTL : 17:43 - David Savard (2 min., tripping)

Third Period

BUF : none

MTL : none

Losi and Gangi Three Stars

1. Tage Thompson

2. Cody Eakin

3. Victor Olofsson

What's Next

The blue and gold finish out their five games in seven day stretch tomorrow when they travel to Detroit to take on the Red Wings. Tune into the flagship home of the Sabres Radio Network - WGR Sports Radio 550 when the puck drops at seven o'clock. Pregame coverage with Brian Koziol starts at six p.m.