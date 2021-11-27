ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tage Thompson leads Sabres to win over Montreal

By Pat Malacaro
WGR550
WGR550
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7Jmo_0d7fmrb600

Tage Thompson goals bookended the night for the Buffalo Sabres in their 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night at KeyBank Center. The win snapped the team's four-game losing streak in the process.

Thompson wasted little time getting the Sabres on the score sheet and giving the team a 1-0 lead. The forward's ninth goal of the season came just over four minutes into the first period, and was assisted by Victor Olofsson and Jeff Skinner. Thompson has recorded five points in the last four games with the goal, as well.

Montreal evened the score at 1-1 later in the period after Josh Anderson capitalized on a Buffalo turnover. The winger used the miscue by Skinner and screen set in front of the net by Tyler Toffoli to bury his fifth goal of the year. The game-tying score was unassisted.

Buffalo enjoyed its second lead of the night thanks to quick passing in the offensive zone midway through the second period. Vinnie Hinostroza used a back hand pass Cody Eakin to make it 2-1 Sabres. Eakin was alone by the side of the net and cashed in his third goal of the year. Hinostroza received the only assist on the goal.

Brett Murray was given the first penalty of the night when he was called for high-sticking. His four minute penalty did not result in any goals for the Canadiens. It did, however, produce a shorthanded goal by Kyle Okposo late in the opportunity. Okposo's pass was blocked but he was able to find the puck and flip a back hand shot into the net to give the Sabres a 3-1 lead.

Thompson scored is second goal of the night after a collision in the neutral zone to help the Sabres lead balloon to 4-1 over Montreal. It was also Thompson's 10th goal of the season to set a new career-high. Skinner and Olofsson once again were credited with the assists.

Game Summary

Goal Summary

First Period
BUF : 4:08 - Tage Thompson (9) (Victor Olofsson, Jeff Skinner)
MTL : 12:44 - Josh Anderson (5) (unassisted)

Second Period
BUF : 9:49 - Cody Eakin (3) (Vinnie Hinostroza)
15:45 - Kyle Okposo (6) SHG (Cody Eakin)
MTL : none

Third Period
BUF : 3:29 - Tage Thompson (10) (Jeff Skinner, Victor Olofsson)
MTL : none

Penalty Summary

First Period
BUF : none
MTL : none

Second Period
BUF : 12:25 - Brett Murray (4 min., high-sticking)
MTL : 17:43 - David Savard (2 min., tripping)

Third Period
BUF : none
MTL : none

Losi and Gangi Three Stars
1. Tage Thompson
2. Cody Eakin
3. Victor Olofsson

What's Next
The blue and gold finish out their five games in seven day stretch tomorrow when they travel to Detroit to take on the Red Wings. Tune into the flagship home of the Sabres Radio Network - WGR Sports Radio 550 when the puck drops at seven o'clock. Pregame coverage with Brian Koziol starts at six p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres, Penguins scoreless

The Buffalo Sabres are in Pittsburgh taking on the Penguins inside PPG Paints Arena. It’s the first game for the blue and gold since a heartbreaking, last-second loss at home to the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday evening.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres were no-show, get pounded by Calgary

The players stood up to it after the game. Hinostroza didn’t mince words, “That was an embarrassing effort at home and it’s not up to our standards, so we’re kind of rattled tonight.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres shut out by Calgary

The Buffalo Sabres are on the ice for their only home game of the week, welcoming the Calgary Flames to KeyBank Center. One of just three games this week for Buffalo.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinnie Hinostroza
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Tyler Toffoli
Person
Victor Olofsson
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
David Savard
Person
Cody Eakin
Person
Kyle Okposo
WGRZ TV

Tokarski backstops Sabres win over Penguins

PITTSBURGH — Dustin Tokarski stopped a career-high 45 shots as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Tuesday night. His previous high was 44 in April. Pittsburgh outshot the Sabres 46-19, including a 20-3 margin in the final 20 minutes. Kyle Okposo and Colin Miller scored for the Sabres, while Jake Guentzel had the Penguins' lone goal. Tristan Jarry made 17 saves for the Penguins.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres stunned in last-second loss to Rangers

A goal with less than one second remaining in regulation helped the New York Rangers defeat the Buffalo Sabres, 5-4, on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lead Balloon#The Buffalo Sabres#The Montreal Canadiens#Shg Kyle Okposo#Buffalo Hockey
Derrick

Roslovic, Domi lead Blue Jackets to 7-4 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 on Monday night. Max Domi added a goal and two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves fresh off a two-game West Coast trip to give the Blue Jackets their third victory in the last four games.
NHL
WGR550

The Sabres welcome in Calgary after a two year absence.

Pysyk never gets too high or too low and Dahlin said, “Yes, for sure and also on the bench and off the ice, he’s such a nice and fun guy and he makes me relax. I’m a competitive guy and he’s like, ‘Dude, relax, have fun’ and stuff like that.”
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL

Sabres fall to Blue Jackets despite Thompson's 2-goal effort

Dylan Cozens could have highlighted any number of silver linings following a 7-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Sabres outshot their opponent, 33-29. They came out flying on the second night of a back-to-back set and nearly clawed their way back from a three-goal deficit. It was, for...
NHL
WGR550

Casey Mittelstadt back practicing for Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres play host to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, but Casey Mittelstadt joined the team on the ice for the first time since suffering an injury on opening night. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
Buffalo News

Live coverage: Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. in KeyBank Center. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the action on the ice through reports from our team and select media accounts:. Watch Now: Related Video.
NHL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
441
Followers
2K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy