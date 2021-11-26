ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Roschon Johnson Is X-Factor In Texas Win Over Kansas State

By Cole Thompson
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 3 days ago

Roschon Johnson spent his high school days at Port Neches-Groves leading the offense at quarterback. In a way, he went back to his roots Friday afternoon.

Texas relied on Johnson in more ways than one to close out the 2021 season with a 22-17 win over Kansas State. Steve Sarkisian wasn't afraid to throw the kitchen sink at the Wildcats (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) without a bowl bid on the line.

Johnson took hand-offs from quarterback Casey Thompson, and received snaps from center Jake Majors in wildcat formation. It worked for Texas (5-7, 3-5), which had noting to lose.

Johnson finished with season highs in carries (31) and rushing yards (179), and added another 10 yards receiving. In the wildcat, he tallied six rushes for for 44 yards and completed one pass for two yards.

Filling in for injured star runner Bijan Robinson, Johnson scored on a 9-yard touchdown in the first quarter and averaged 5.9 yards per play.

"I would say to a man, every guy in that locker room respects No. 2," Sarkisian said postgame. "He’s a warrior.”

Johnson's game marks the second-most yards on the ground this season for a UT back. Texas also snapped its six-game losing streak on Senior Day, ending a drought that began in the Red River Showdown.

Texas Loses Second Commitment in Three Days

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

19 hours ago

Texas’s Josh Thompson Declares for NFL Draft

Texas Longhorns defensive back Josh Thompson declared for the NFL Draft

20 hours ago

Steve Sarkisian Says It's 'OK to Smile'

Steve Sarkisian believes that Longhorn fans and players can celebrate the 22-17 victory over Kansas State

23 hours ago

In large part, Johnson was the X-factor. Regarded by teammates as one of the leaders of the locker room, Sarkisian asked Johnson to play the part of lead back.

He did that and more, stepping up as Texas ended the season on the right note.

Johnson has enjoyed success against the Wildcats. Last season, he rushed for a then-career-best 139 yards and three touchdowns at K-State.

Sarkisian often talks about building a culture at the program. Johnson is the type of player Texas should be looking for in years to come.

