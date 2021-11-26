Buffaloes put 11 on all-league water polo teams

Two of JV’s most memorable games include our game against Alameda towards the beginning of the season, and then our final game against Encinal. The Alameda game is where the girls began to work as a team and made strides toward mastery over the most important basics in water polo. Our goalies (Elizabeth Long and Ruby Johnson) had a combined eight blocks, and given the amount of training they had, we knew their prowess was just beginning. Captain Aoife Cain used her previous experience with water polo to demonstrate some key skills, including aggressive steals, shot attempts, and smart passes. Freshmen Emily Williamson, Dahlia Saffouri, and Olivia Kaltner made some incredible attempts on goals as well. Alicia Bernales became the first to master a foul, and Belaine Meima began strengthening our defense with her strong pressure (moves that would become a key component of their playing styles).

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 14 DAYS AGO