Swimming & Surfing

Buffaloes put 11 on all-league water polo teams

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA season that included playoff berths for the Amador High School boys and girls water polo teams was rewarded with 11 Amador players being voted to the all-Mother Lode League team. The Amador boys water polo team concluded its season with a 12-4 loss to top-seeded Dixon in the...

