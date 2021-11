Just three games into the season, junior guard Jordan Nixon has given fans plenty to look forward to this year. The New York City native’s 25-point barrage was key to victory for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team as it defeated the DePaul Blue Demons 95-75 on Monday, Nov. 15, at Reed Arena. Shooting 50% from the field and from 3-point range, Nixon’s performance was good for the second-most points scored in her collegiate career.

