A loss to Arizona in the Territorial Cup would have been detrimental to the Arizona State football program. It would have put an exclamation point on a season filled with disappointment for fans, especially after the preseason hype and Rose Bowl aspirations for a team that returned most of its key starters on both sides of the ball. But the Sun Devils took care of business Saturday afternoon in Tempe, winning their fifth consecutive Territorial Cup over an Arizona team on a downward spiral, 38-15.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO