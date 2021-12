“The 2021 season was fueled by amazing leadership from our 7 seniors, as well as our underclassmen responding to the call to step up! This team was special in the sense they all got along so well. Finishing 2nd in the SVC and making an Elite Eight appearance is just the beginning for the future of this program. Westfall Volleyball has been, and will continue to be a competitive program!” —Head Coach Stacy Caudill.

