Environment

Weather

Guard Online
 4 days ago

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with...

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says flurries are possible throughout the day. Expect cloudy skies with a high of 42 degrees.
Quick, mild warmup ahead with scattered showers coming Thursday

Temperatures will warm up a little bit for the next two days before colder weather returns. Wednesday will see partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-40s. Wednesday night into Thursday will see some scattered rain showers. It will also be milder on Thursday, in the low- to mid-50s. It...
Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Audrey Puente says the threat of flurries and sprinkles remains for the afternoon. It will be a much drier evening into tonight.
Warm and dry weather expected heading into December

The change over from November to December will be warm and dry. Days will trend warmer than normal heading into the weekend. We’ll see another very nice afternoon with temperatures running in the low to mid 70s. The evening will be pleasant and cool with temperatures in the 60s. WEDNESDAY.
Pittsburgh Weather: Winter-Like Weather, Snow Flurries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to near freezing temperatures and a few snow showers leaving minimal accumulation, but we still could have icy spots on bridges and overpasses so be cautious. This shortwave is quickly moving through the region, so snow showers come to an end soon. Warmer air will be moving in today getting our highs back near normal in the mid 40s. Wind gusts will pick up again so much of the day we will feel in the 30s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) As we are wrapping up November, we picked up 1″ of snow in Pittsburgh so...
