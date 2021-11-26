PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to near freezing temperatures and a few snow showers leaving minimal accumulation, but we still could have icy spots on bridges and overpasses so be cautious. This shortwave is quickly moving through the region, so snow showers come to an end soon. Warmer air will be moving in today getting our highs back near normal in the mid 40s. Wind gusts will pick up again so much of the day we will feel in the 30s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) As we are wrapping up November, we picked up 1″ of snow in Pittsburgh so...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO