Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks to Auburn football about its 'rare opportunity' in Iron Bowl

Apple CEO Tim Cook appeared with Paul Finebaum on Friday's "The Paul Finebaum Show" in Auburn, Alabama.

Cook, a 1982 Auburn graduate, said he spoke to the Auburn football team earlier on Friday.

Auburn football faces Alabama in the 2021 Iron Bowl on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Cook said when he met with the Auburn football team that he "found them in a really good mood and excited about tomorrow."

Finebaum asked Cook to relay what he told the Auburn football team.

Tim Cook delivers message to Auburn football before Iron Bowl

"I told them that tomorrow is this rare opportunity to create a memory that lasts a lifetime," Cook said. "And that there's no better memory or longer-lasting memory than those that hit you when you do something that you're not supposed to do. We're not supposed to win tomorrow, but we can win tomorrow. And so I tried to leave them with that spirit and the fact I think the team in Crimson is not the major foe. The major foe for all of life's greatest challenges is the person staring back at you in the mirror, and you have to recognize that. And sort of that little voice in your head that tells you that you're doing 100% when you're doing 90, and you have to eradicate it somehow. And so that was my message."

Auburn comes into the Iron Bowl at 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the SEC. Alabama, ranked No. 2 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, enters the game 10-1 overall and 6-1 in the SEC.

"I think we're going to surprise tomorrow," Cook said. "I'm feeling really positive about it."

Cook earned his degree in industrial engineering from Auburn.

Finebaum is the host of "The Paul Finebaum Show" weekdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network and ESPN radio.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.