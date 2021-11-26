ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks to Auburn football about its 'rare opportunity' in Iron Bowl

By Erik Hall, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25IPey_0d7fjlj100

Apple CEO Tim Cook appeared with Paul Finebaum on Friday's "The Paul Finebaum Show" in Auburn, Alabama.

Cook, a 1982 Auburn graduate, said he spoke to the Auburn football team earlier on Friday.

Auburn football faces Alabama in the 2021 Iron Bowl on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Cook said when he met with the Auburn football team that he "found them in a really good mood and excited about tomorrow."

Finebaum asked Cook to relay what he told the Auburn football team.

Tim Cook delivers message to Auburn football before Iron Bowl

"I told them that tomorrow is this rare opportunity to create a memory that lasts a lifetime," Cook said. "And that there's no better memory or longer-lasting memory than those that hit you when you do something that you're not supposed to do. We're not supposed to win tomorrow, but we can win tomorrow. And so I tried to leave them with that spirit and the fact I think the team in Crimson is not the major foe. The major foe for all of life's greatest challenges is the person staring back at you in the mirror, and you have to recognize that. And sort of that little voice in your head that tells you that you're doing 100% when you're doing 90, and you have to eradicate it somehow. And so that was my message."

Auburn comes into the Iron Bowl at 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the SEC. Alabama, ranked No. 2 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, enters the game 10-1 overall and 6-1 in the SEC.

"I think we're going to surprise tomorrow," Cook said. "I'm feeling really positive about it."

Cook earned his degree in industrial engineering from Auburn.

Finebaum is the host of "The Paul Finebaum Show" weekdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network and ESPN radio.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? A look at her life and history

In opening statements Monday, prosecutors described Ghislaine Maxwell at her trial as a longtime associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. They accused her of being Epstein's "lady of the house" who set up teenage girls for him to sexually abuse. The defense denies those allegations and argues she is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
The Hill

Boebert and Omar fight leaves GOP scrambling

The House is grappling with yet another fight between a far-right Republican and a member of the progressive “squad” — this time Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). The war of words between the two lawmakers escalated on Monday when they clashed in a heated phone call over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Iran-U.S. nuclear talks have resumed. But what’s it going to take to make a deal?

With the resumption of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks Monday, the U.S. should reconsider its approach if it wants negotiations to succeed. “Carrots and sticks” is an old metaphor that suggests that the right mix of punishment and rewards can force countries to change their behavior. But since 2018, when Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the U.S. has been stuck on punishment. The past three years should tell us that we can’t force Iran to press ahead in nuclear negotiations with coercion alone.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Omicron: What we know — and don't know — about the new COVID-19 variant

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is the latest strain of the coronavirus to be designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization: more and more countries are reporting cases, and it has an unusual combination of mutations that may enable it to spread faster. Scientists are also trying to determine whether the current vaccines are effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Tim Cook
Fox News

Bill Cosby prosecutors ask Supreme Court to revive case after ruling that freed him

Pennsylvania prosecutors asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to overturn a ruling that reversed Bill Cosby's conviction for sexual assault. Cosby had served more than two years of a 10-year sentence when the state's highest court tossed the conviction in June, saying it agreed with former prosecutor Bruce Castor that a promise from his office prevented Cosby from being charged in the case.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

11
Followers
142
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy