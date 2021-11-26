ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Reedy Talks “I Will” & New Podcast With Erica And “GRIFF”| Get Up! Exclusive

By Get Up!
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Gifted Singer/Songwriter Jessica Reedy stopped by Get Up! To bring her new single “I Will” to the artist spotlight. The “Sunday Best” season two runner-up and amazing Alto singer tells Erica and GRIFF know what the single means to […]

