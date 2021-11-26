ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuban Journalists Say Facebook Curbs Ability to Work

albuquerquenews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID - Facebook has been accused of blocking independent journalists in Cuba from sharing posts as opposition groups have called for protests to continue against the island's communist government. The social media platform, whose parent company is now known as Meta, sends messages to journalists regularly, telling them that...

www.albuquerquenews.net

