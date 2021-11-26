Dog, kennel tags go on sale Wednesday

NORWALK — Dog and kennel tags for 2022 will go on sale beginning Wednesday.

All Dogs three months of age and older are required to be licensed.

Applications must be filed by Monday, Jan. 31, to avoid a penalty.

Continuing this year, you will have the option to purchase a one (1) year, three (3) year, or permanent license.

Fee for 1 (one) year is $18, Fee for 3 (three) year is $54, Fee for permanent is $180, fee for kennel license is $90. Owners should be aware that these longer-term licenses are not refundable in the event of the death of the animal or if the dog is passed to a new owner.

Help the dogs at your local Huron County Dog Pound. Pay $23 per tag and receive a special shaped tag for the 2022 tag year. The additional $5 received per tag will go toward the medical treatment of the dogs at the Huron County Dog Pound.

A late penalty of an additional $18 per dog tag and $90 per kennel license will be charged when tags are purchased after the Jan. 31 deadline.

An additional 75 cent application fee will be charged for each license purchased at area outposts other than the auditor’s office, and a 75-cent application fee will be charged for all applications completed through the mail.

Kennel licenses, 3 (three) year and permanent licenses can only be purchased at the Huron County Auditor’s Office. One-year licenses can be renewed/purchased online for a convenience fee.

Listing of Outposts:

Outpost will only be selling tags through Jan. 31. All tags after that can be purchased at the Huron County Dog Wardens Office, Huron County Auditor’s Office, through the mail or online.

BELLEVUE

Bellevue Animal Hospital

York Animal Hospital Inc

GREENWICH

Buck’s Hardware

NEW LONDON

Gilbert Hardware

NORWALK

Huron County Auditor’s Office

Huron County Dog Warden’s

Huron County Humane Society

Norwalk BMV

WILLARD

Willard Fish N Game

A REMINDER: A DOG TAG MUST BE WORN ON YOUR DOG’S COLLAR, AND YOU MUST PURCHASE TAGS IN THE COUNTY YOUR DOG RESIDES IN TO BE VALID.