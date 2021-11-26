Child care opportunities for health care workers and licensed facilities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a shortage of home health aides in our area, leaving local families desperate for care. The lack of caregivers gives parents of disabled children little to no options, and it’s putting senior citizens on long waitlists. KDKA investigator Meghan Schiller introduces us to one local family in the thick of the home health care crisis. It’s all about routine for 22-year-old Matthew Kolat. After he hangs up his shirt, he carefully removes his shoes and darts off to the basement. He’s autistic, non-verbal and needs round-the-clock supervision from his mother, Maria. “He’s with me over 100 some hours...

