Kyle Duncan leaves NY Red Bulls for Belgium's Oostende

FOXBORO (CBS) — It has been three long weeks since the New England Revolution played their last match, and the wait will finally end Tuesday night when the Revs host New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. While the long layoff was tough on fans, it worked out pretty well for forward Adam Buksa. Buksa did not play in New England’s regular season finale with a foot injury that he suffered while with the Polish National Team. But he made it very clear on Monday that he’ll be suiting up Tuesday night when the Revs begin their postseason quest...

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO