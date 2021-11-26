Cal State University Expands Program Lending Apple iPads To Incoming Freshmen, Transfer Students

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — California State University is expanding a program that distributes discounted devices to its incoming and transfer students to more campuses this coming spring semester.

CSUCCESS, which stands for California State University Connectivity Contributing To Equity And Student Success, was launched in Fall 2021 at the university system’s Bakersfield, Channel Islands, Fresno, Humboldt, Los Angeles, Maritime Academy, Northridge, and San Marcos campuses. Under the program, eligible incoming first-year and new transfer students can request a technology bundle that includes a new iPad Air, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio, along with a Wi-Fi hotspot that includes an unlimited data plan from a national carrier.

In the first phase of the program, more than 22,700 students – half of whom receive Pell Grants and nearly a third of whom are the first in their families to pursue a bachelor’s degree – received devices under CSUCCESS.

“Phase One of CSUCCESS was well-received by our students and the program shows tremendous promise in advancing our goals of student success and educational equity,” CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said in a statement.

The program was launched to help students who reported difficulties accessing quality devices and reliable internet during the pandemic. Its second phase this spring will expand to CSU’s campuses in Dominguez Hills, Fullerton, Long Beach, Pomona, San Bernardino, and Sonoma.

Students who receive this iPad bundle will be able to keep them for the entirety of their undergraduate time at CSU. University officials say this is the largest device distribution of its kind in the country.

“Reliable, modern technology builds a foundation for achievement and can transform opportunities for our students statewide,” Castro said.