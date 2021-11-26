ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Cal State University Expands Program Lending Apple iPads To Incoming Freshmen, Transfer Students

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — California State University is expanding a program that distributes discounted devices to its incoming and transfer students to more campuses this coming spring semester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWSzr_0d7fhleb00

(credit: Cal State University)

CSUCCESS, which stands for California State University Connectivity Contributing To Equity And Student Success, was launched in Fall 2021 at the university system’s Bakersfield, Channel Islands, Fresno, Humboldt, Los Angeles, Maritime Academy, Northridge, and San Marcos campuses. Under the program, eligible incoming first-year and new transfer students can request a technology bundle that includes a new iPad Air, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio, along with a Wi-Fi hotspot that includes an unlimited data plan from a national carrier.

In the first phase of the program, more than 22,700 students – half of whom receive Pell Grants and nearly a third of whom are the first in their families to pursue a bachelor’s degree – received devices under CSUCCESS.

“Phase One of CSUCCESS was well-received by our students and the program shows tremendous promise in advancing our goals of student success and educational equity,” CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said in a statement.

The program was launched to help students who reported difficulties accessing quality devices and reliable internet during the pandemic. Its second phase this spring will expand to CSU’s campuses in Dominguez Hills, Fullerton, Long Beach, Pomona, San Bernardino, and Sonoma.

Students who receive this iPad bundle will be able to keep them for the entirety of their undergraduate time at CSU. University officials say this is the largest device distribution of its kind in the country.

“Reliable, modern technology builds a foundation for achievement and can transform opportunities for our students statewide,” Castro said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com

Cal State Requires Students to Be Vaccinated for COVID-19 — but It’s Not Evenly Enforced

This story was reported and written by Michaella Huck, Zaeem Shaikh and Julian Mendoza. In July, with the Delta variant of the coronavirus on the rise, California State University announced that all students and employees going to campus would need to prove they were vaccinated against the virus, or apply for a religious or medical exemption, no later than Sept. 30. The move by the nation’s largest four-year public university was driven by “the overarching goal of achieving population-level immunity throughout the CSU,” Cal State Chancellor Joseph Castro wrote.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northridge, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Fullerton, CA
Local
California Education
City
Pomona, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
San Marcos, CA
Education
City
San Marcos, CA
Minnesota Daily

UMN aims to support first generation and low-income students of color with new student success coaching program

Student success coaches at the University of Minnesota are aiming to help first-year and low-income students with goal setting, career planning and financial literacy through a new program started this semester. The Success Coaching program, managed by the President’s Emerging Scholars Program and the Office of Undergraduate Education, targets first-year...
COLLEGES
KUOW

Seattle expands free college program with help from state matching funds

Seattle will be the first city in Washington to receive state matching funds for college scholarships. The scholarships will assist students in the Seattle Promise program, which already provides two years of free community college to any public high school graduate in the city. The Washington State Opportunity Scholarship was...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University System#Cbsla#Csuccess#Maritime Academy#Ipad Air#Apple Pencil#Pell Grants
northampton.edu

NCC and ESU Only PA Colleges Selected to National Program on Support Transfer Student Success

Northampton Community College (NCC) and East Stroudsburg University (ESU) are continuing their work to improve transfer student success by partnering for the Aspen-AASCU Transfer Student Success and Equity Intensive. The one-year initiative is designed to support partnerships between community colleges and American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) members to further improve existing transfer efforts.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
castlecountryradio.com

Utah State University Extension Mater Gardner Program

Carbon and Emery County USU-Extension Offices will be offering a Master Gardener Class beginning on January 11 till February 24, 2022. The Tuesday and Thursday evening classes will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Agriculture Assistant Professor, Steve Price and Extension Assistant Professor, Rowe Zwahlen to discuss all the details.
GARDENING
humboldt.edu

HSU Continues to Participate in Expanded CSU Effort to Provide Incoming Students with Free iPads

The California State University (CSU) today announced the launch of the second phase of CSUCCESS (California State University Connectivity Contributing to Equity and Student Success), adding more campuses along with a new Wi-Fi connectivity package to its free technology distribution program designed to enhance student achievement and create more equitable opportunities.
ARCATA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Education
csudh.edu

MyNewsLA.com: CSU Expands Program Providing iPads, Other Technology for Incoming Students

Students at six more California State University campuses, including five in Southern California, will be offered free iPads and other technology tools during the spring semester, the university announced Wednesday, expanding a program that now includes 14 CSU schools. Learn more about CSUDH’s participation at csudh.edu/CSUCCESS. Under the program known...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wibqam.com

Vincennes University announces new transfer student partnership with Chinese college

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes University announced Tuesday it has entered into a new transfer partnership with Yancheng Polytechnic College in Yancheng, Jiangsu, China. Through the agreement, Yancheng Polytechnic College graduates can transfer to VU and earn a Bachelor of Science in Technology. VU and YCPC officials signed an agreement...
COLLEGES
bemidjistate.edu

Bemidji State Joins National Conversation on Transfer Student Success

Bemidji State University has been selected to be one of 30 institutions across the nation to participate in an inaugural, one-year conversation on how to best support transfer students. Founded by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program and the American Association of State Colleges & Universities (AASCU) Division of Academic...
BEMIDJI, MN
kean.edu

Kean Tuition Promise Program Supports Low-income Students

To further its mission of academic excellence and equity, Kean University created a new Kean Tuition Promise program to provide high-achieving, low-income New Jersey students the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree at little or no cost and fulfill their dreams of a college education. The Kean Tuition Promise program...
UNION, NJ
Coast News

Cal State San Marcos opens expanded food pantry for students in need

SAN MARCOS — Cal State San Marcos held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 18, for its expanded food pantry, which serves university students who are experiencing food insecurity. The Cougar Pantry was founded in 2017 after a campus survey revealed that more than half of CSUSM...
SAN MARCOS, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Exclusive: Cal State Blunder May Mean Loss of 3,000 New Student Housing Beds

Thousands of students at California State University may lose out on affordable housing because the Cal State system misread the fine print of a new state student housing program. The error — uncovered by CalMatters and acknowledged by Cal State officials — is straightforward but costly. In filling out paperwork...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
85K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy