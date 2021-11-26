ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles Parish, LA

Suspect arrested in deadly St. Charles shooting that killed one person and injured four others

By KATC NEWS
 3 days ago
A Louisiana man has been captured in St. John Parish today after being wanted for first degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder from a shooting that involved four adults and one juvenile on November 9 in Killona, La.

Johntre Isaiah Scott was captured in the town of Edgard before 10 A.M. this morning.

St. Charles Parish Sheriffs Office released that Scott was wanted for the first-degree murder of Dazril Washington, 29, and the attempted first-degree murder of Darville Washington, 32, Dwayne Williams, 27, Jayvon Lockett, 35, and a 14-year-old juvenile.

The St. Charles Sheriff's Detective and the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District Task-force took part in locating the suspect.

ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

