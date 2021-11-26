High school football: Regional final scoreboard, state semifinal schedule

In the world of high school sports, there are few icons. Marcia Pinder was one of them. The late Dillard girls basketball coach, who died at the age of 70 in June, won 10 state titles, won more games than any basketball coach in state history and was an indomitable presence on the Fort Lauderdale school’s campus for 44 years. Filling her shoes is a tough task, but it’s the role Chanell ...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO