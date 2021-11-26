ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

High school football: Regional final scoreboard, state semifinal schedule

By Brett Shweky, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PPyer_0d7fhfMF00
Miramar band members watch their football team play Plantation, Friday, September 14, 2018. Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

Regional final scores

8A

Stuart Treasure Coast 34, Palm Beach Central 0

7A

St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Homestead 7

6A

Miami Northwestern 57, Plantation 14

4A

Cardinal Gibbons 36, Pinecrest Gulliver Prep 33

3A

Chaminade-Madonna 48, Cardinal Newman 0

Lakeland Christian 24, Benjamin 21

1A

Hawthorne 51, Pahokee 12

State semifinal schedule

Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

7A

Gainesville Buccholz at St. Thomas Aquinas

4A

St. Petersburg Lakewood at Cardinal Gibbons

3A

Tallahassee Florida State University at Chaminade-Madonna

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Girls basketball preview: For the first time in 45 years, Dillard starts a season with a new coach

In the world of high school sports, there are few icons. Marcia Pinder was one of them. The late Dillard girls basketball coach, who died at the age of 70 in June, won 10 state titles, won more games than any basketball coach in state history and was an indomitable presence on the Fort Lauderdale school’s campus for 44 years. Filling her shoes is a tough task, but it’s the role Chanell ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy