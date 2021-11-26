High school football: Regional final scoreboard, state semifinal schedule
Regional final scores
8A
Stuart Treasure Coast 34, Palm Beach Central 0
7A
St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Homestead 7
6A
Miami Northwestern 57, Plantation 14
4A
Cardinal Gibbons 36, Pinecrest Gulliver Prep 33
3A
Chaminade-Madonna 48, Cardinal Newman 0
Lakeland Christian 24, Benjamin 21
1A
Hawthorne 51, Pahokee 12
State semifinal schedule
Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
7A
Gainesville Buccholz at St. Thomas Aquinas
4A
St. Petersburg Lakewood at Cardinal Gibbons
3A
Tallahassee Florida State University at Chaminade-Madonna
