Former UConn women’s basketball player Saylor Poffenbarger announces she’s transferring to Arkansas

Former UConn women’s basketball player Saylor Poffenbarger announced via Twitter Friday that she’s transferring to Arkansas.

The Huskies announced 11 days ago, one day after UConn opened its season versus the Razorbacks, that Poffenbarger, a 6-foot-2 guard, had entered the transfer portal. She reportedly visited her new school this past week, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette .

The Middletown, Maryland, player and former No. 30 recruit in the country appeared in 12 games last season for the Huskies, totaling six points (1-for-11 shooting on 3s) and four rebounds in 32 minutes. She never took the court this season due to injuries.

Poffenbarger won’t be allowed to suit up for the Razorbacks until the 2022-23 season, at which point she’ll have four years of eligibility.

Per the Democrat Gazette, Arkansas assistant coach Lacey Goldwire is Poffenbarger’s godsister.

Poffenbarger’s mother told the Frederick (Md.) News-Post that her decision to transfer from UConn was due to the school as a whole not being a good fit.

“It’s been a conversation, and it’s not all basketball,” Amy Poffenbarger told the News-Post . “The academic [side] wasn’t super-engaging, there wasn’t much to the campus life, and there wasn’t the ability to get out and meet a lot of people. Unfortunately that part of college life ... that part wasn’t happening for her.”

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com