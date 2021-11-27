ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Charlie Baker Says Biden’s Air Travel Restrictions Are ‘The Right Move’

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted out that he supports President Joe Biden’s decision to restrict air travel from southern Africa due to a new COVID-19 variant Omicron , calling it “the right move” on Friday.

On Friday, President Joe Biden restricted air travel from South Africa and seven other countries, which is to take effect on Nov. 29. In a statement released by the White House, he also urged Americans to get vaccinated or, if they are vaccinated, to get a booster shot. Biden tweeted that the restrictions are precautionary until there is more information.

In his tweet, Baker also urged people to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot.

New York Post

Biden’s dangerous plan to paper over inflation via more government handouts

Worried about inflation eating up your paycheck? Relax: Uncle Sam can keep sending you handouts to make up the difference. That, at least, is the warped and dangerous logic behind President Joe Biden’s claim last week that if you “combine” average wage increases with “the direct relief my administration’s provided . . . disposable income has actually gone up 2 percent this year, even after accounting for higher prices.”
BUSINESS
