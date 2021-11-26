While Black Friday isn’t what it used to be, Lehigh Valley shoppers enjoy a return to retail therapy after lockdowns

People shop for Black Friday deals Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall. April Gamiz/The Morning Call

If online deals and doorbusters for weeks before Thanksgiving have taken some of the frenzy away from Black Friday, it didn’t keep Lehigh Valley shoppers from turning out in droves this year.

Traffic crawled into the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township and the only parking spots available Friday afternoon were at the distant edges of the lot.

Inside, however, many shoppers were taking a more laid-back approach, arriving later and taking the time to spend time with friends and family visiting for the holidays.

Victor Morales of Bethlehem was empty-handed as he sat in one of the recliners provided for weary shoppers outside Macy’s.

“There are better deals online,” he said, noting that he’d ordered a pair of sneakers from the web at a sizable discount earlier this week.

For Morales and his wife, Gloria, who were shopping with friends visiting from New Jersey, Black Friday shopping is a tradition they’ve observed since they got married 20 years ago.

“We do it just to get out of the house,” he said.

Increasingly, and perhaps earlier than ever this year, great deals can be found before Black Friday, industry analysts said.

What used to be considered the official start of the holiday shopping season has been watered down because of earlier “Black Friday” deals. Supply chain issues also have created a sense of urgency to buy a product now and not wait.

“It used to be the first day to get the item on sale was actually on Black Friday,” said Marshal Cohen, chief industry adviser of The NPD Group Inc., a market research company that studies consumer behavior and the retail industry. “And then it was one day early on Thanksgiving, and then it became a few days early, and then a month early. This year, it has been the earliest ever.”

Some retailers, such as Target and Amazon, began offering “Black Friday” deals in October.

The trend of retailers pushing such sales earlier has changed the complexion of what once was the biggest — and certainly the most anticipated — shopping day of the year.

For Marina Ibraham and her aunt Maha Gabriel, both of Lopatcong Township, New Jersey, this year marked a return to tradition after COVID-19 put a chill on in-person shopping in 2020.

But many retailers, such as Target, have abandoned efforts to beckon buyers as early as possible, remaining closed all day on Thanksgiving.

“We used to go out on Thanksgiving night,” Ibraham said. “Honestly, I think it’s better. The employees need to have a day off and enjoy the holiday too.”

Diana Schantz of Emmaus said she used to venture out after Thanksgiving dinner to hit the stores at midnight on Black Friday, now those sales are harder to find and sleep is more enticing anyway, she said.

Schantz and her niece and grandniece from Virgina came to the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Upper Saucon Township specifically for a 20% off sale at sportswear seller Athleta.

“COVID has opened the door for athleisure wear,” she said.

And while the deal was available online, shopping in person still has its advantages.

“Sometimes it’s just nice to try things on in person, especially shoes,” she said.

Last year saw extraordinary growth in digital channels as consumers turned to online shopping to meet their holiday needs during the pandemic, according to the National Retail Federation, the world’s largest retail trade association.

Online and other nonstore sales are forecast to increase 11%-15% this year to between $218.3 billion and $226.2 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. That number is up from $196.7 billion in 2020.

Despite supply chain disruptions, businesses are poised to have a potentially record-setting holiday shopping season, according to the retail federation.

Sales during November and December are expected to grow 8.5%-10.5% from a year ago to between $843.4 billion and $859 billion.

And while e-commerce will remain important, households are expected to shift back to in-store shopping and a more traditional holiday shopping experience this year, according to the federation.

“There is considerable momentum heading into the holiday shopping season,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation.

Shay said consumers are in a favorable position going into the last weeks of the year as income is rising and household balance sheets are strong.

The U.S. Commerce Department reported last week that retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in October from September. Pay raises and healthy savings for many households are credited with contributing to consumers’ willingness to spend, the department said.

Jocelyn Meck of Easton said it was only a coincidence that they were shopping on Black Friday because she and her husband, John, were in the market for a new TV after theirs died. They came to the Promenade Shops to visit the LL Bean store and give their friend Sebastian Sonesten, who was visiting from Sweeden, a taste of the Black Friday experience.

Soenesten, whose wife, Paige, lives in North Whitehall Township, said the holiday shopping frenzy isn’t a uniquely American phenomenon.

“We mimic it,” he said. “It isn’t as huge.”

Like many at the stores on Friday, Meck said her outing was mainly a way to spend time out of the house and see friends.

“I like being out right now, because we’ve been cooped for how many months,” she said. “Anything anymore where you can look someone in the face is worth it.”

Morning Call reporter Peter Hall can be reached at 610-820-6581 or peter.hall@mcall.com .