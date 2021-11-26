ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies from stab wounds after found nude and bleeding on Brooklyn street

By Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

A man died after he was found outside his Brooklyn apartment building Friday naked and bleeding from multiple stab wounds, police and sources said.

First responders were called to the building on the corner of 99th St. and 3rd Ave. in Bay Ridge just after 2:50 p.m. for reports of a man bleeding, police said.

“He came out from the apartment building naked. There was a lot of blood,” said Prab Singh, 31, who works at a liquor store on the corner.

Medics found the nude man bleeding profusely on the sidewalk after he was repeatedly stabbed, cops said.

“We saw them carrying the body into the ambulance,” Singh said.

EMS rushed the man to a local hospital but he could not be saved.

In the gory aftermath, the sidewalk and a door were stained with blood and the building was taped off as police investigated the fatal stabbing Friday evening.

The victim’s name was not immediately released and police were still searching for a suspect they believe may have played a role in the stabbing, police said.

