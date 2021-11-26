ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Now: Russian rescue dog given four prosthetic paws, and more of today's top videos

By VideoElephant, AccuWeather
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dog named Monica is learning to walk...

AFP

Back on all fours with titanium paws for Russia rescue dog

Monika the Russian rescue dog is ready for her new life after she was fitted with four prosthetic titanium paws in a pricey and complex operation paid for by a crowd-funding campaign. The campaign also financed the prosthetic titanium legs that were made using a 3D printer. 
PETS
batonrougenews.net

Russian vets install prosthetic limbs on all four legs of dog

Veterinarians in the Russian city of Novosibirsk have become the first in the world to install artificial prosthetic limbs on all four legs of a dog after they were chopped off by an animal trap. Novosibirsk is the largest city in Siberia, around 3000 kilometers east of Moscow. The dog,...
PETS
abc17news.com

Russian rescue dog Monika has a new leash of life after prosthetics operation

Russian rescue dog Monika has spring in its step after being fitted with titanium prosthetic legs — just months after doctors suggested she should be put down because of severe injuries. The operation was conducted by vet Sergei Gorshkov, who is based in the city of Novosibirsk and has fitted...
PETS
phl17.com

WATCH: PA K9 continues training to be elite water rescue dog

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When a Luzerne County couple moved to the lake, they wanted a dog that does well in the water. Four years later, their dog Oakley is one of the most elite water rescue dogs in North America. Sunday afternoon, George and Kate Abraham strapped...
PETS
WCVB

9 purebred Australian shepherd puppies looking for new homes at MSPCA

BOSTON — Nine purebred Australian shepherd puppies are looking for new homes at MSPCA-Angell after their owner became overwhelmed by their care. The 5-month-old puppies are described by the MSPCA as very adoptable. “The puppies’ owner just needed our assistance in finding new homes for them,” said Mike Keiley, director...
ANIMALS
NBC Sports

New breed makes National Dog Show debut in 2021

The National Dog Show on Thanksgiving showcases America’s most popular breeds like the Golden Retriever, the German Shepherd and the Lab. But this year, the 2021 National Dog Show welcomed a new breed to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. The Biewer Terrier (pronounced like beaver), which competes in the Toy...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

'That cigarette saved my life!' Moment pub worker cheats death as huge tree crashes through roof just inches away from where she is smoking during Storm Arwen

This is the astonishing moment a pub manager cheats death as a huge tree crashes through a roof just inches away from where she is smoking during Storm Arwen. CCTV footage shows Cheryl Pound, 55, on a cigarette break at 1.32am this morning at The Star on Market Street, Bridgend as Storm Arwen rages around her.
ACCIDENTS
Hello Magazine

10 most expensive dog breeds - meet the UK's costly canines

The demand for dogs has soared since the UK first went into lockdown last year, with households turning to pets for companionship and emotional support during times of isolation. In turn, the rise of the 'pandemic puppy' has led to a surge in the prices of litters across the country,...
PETS

