ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Watch Now: Russian rescue dog given four prosthetic paws, and more of today's top videos

By VideoElephant, AccuWeather
Times and Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dog named Monica is learning to walk...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Back on all fours with titanium paws for Russia rescue dog

Monika the Russian rescue dog is ready for her new life after she was fitted with four prosthetic titanium paws in a pricey and complex operation paid for by a crowd-funding campaign. The campaign also financed the prosthetic titanium legs that were made using a 3D printer. 
PETS
batonrougenews.net

Russian vets install prosthetic limbs on all four legs of dog

Veterinarians in the Russian city of Novosibirsk have become the first in the world to install artificial prosthetic limbs on all four legs of a dog after they were chopped off by an animal trap. Novosibirsk is the largest city in Siberia, around 3000 kilometers east of Moscow. The dog,...
PETS
abc17news.com

Russian rescue dog Monika has a new leash of life after prosthetics operation

Russian rescue dog Monika has spring in its step after being fitted with titanium prosthetic legs — just months after doctors suggested she should be put down because of severe injuries. The operation was conducted by vet Sergei Gorshkov, who is based in the city of Novosibirsk and has fitted...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Prosthetic#Paws#Robots#Russian#South Korean
phl17.com

WATCH: PA K9 continues training to be elite water rescue dog

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When a Luzerne County couple moved to the lake, they wanted a dog that does well in the water. Four years later, their dog Oakley is one of the most elite water rescue dogs in North America. Sunday afternoon, George and Kate Abraham strapped...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Russia
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'That cigarette saved my life!' Moment pub worker cheats death as huge tree crashes through roof just inches away from where she is smoking during Storm Arwen

This is the astonishing moment a pub manager cheats death as a huge tree crashes through a roof just inches away from where she is smoking during Storm Arwen. CCTV footage shows Cheryl Pound, 55, on a cigarette break at 1.32am this morning at The Star on Market Street, Bridgend as Storm Arwen rages around her.
ACCIDENTS
arizonadailyindependent.com

VIDEO: Watch Gilbert Firefighters Rescue Horse In A Ditch

On Friday, Gilbert firefighters came to the rescue of a horse named “Fish.” Watch as the crew, with the help of heavy equipment, fish “Fish” out of a ditch it had fallen into. Gilbert Fire And Rescue posted the video and following message on Facebook:. How many people does it...
GILBERT, AZ
mooresvilletribune.com

WATCH NOW: Rescue Ranch Adoptions Pets of the Week

Rescue Ranch Adoptions has a couple of dogs and a parrot looking for new homes. For information on adopting Cheddar, Annabelle or Greenie visit www.rescueranchadoptions.com or email adopt@rescueranch.com. The adoption fee for Cheddar or Annabelle is $300 and it’s $150 for Greenie, and that includes his enclosure and his favorite toys.
PETS
The Independent

Bride and Prejudice star James Ciseau dies in tragic car accident, aged 36

James Ciseau, who appeared on Bride and Prejudice, has died in a car accident, aged 36.The head-on collision occurred in Queensland, Australia on Monday (29 November), with a spokesperson for Queensland Police saying the cause was currently under investigation.Speaking to The Courier Mail, Ciseau’s sister, Lauren, paid tribute to her brother, calling him “a ray of sunshine”.“He had so much energy and constantly wanted to be around people,” she said. “His favourite word to describe himself was jovial.”Home and Away star Christie Hayes also paid tribute to Ciseau, writing on Instagram: “Just read the devastating news, my sincere love to...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy