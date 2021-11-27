ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMN: No such thing as harmless tobacco products

 3 days ago

Dear Doctors: You’ve written about the harm to the body from using tobacco products, which has been very helpful. I am especially interested in the details regarding chewing tobacco. I have two middle-aged sons with whom I want to share this information. Chewing tobacco falls into a category of...

thedoctorstv.com

The E-Cigarette Loophole: Synthetic Tobacco

There’s a major loophole happening with the sale of e-cigarettes: synthetic tobacco. Dr. Andrew Ordon shares that as a physician he’s really concerned and public health expert Dr. Michael Siegel shares that it’s a loophole that needs to be closed. Plus, Dr. Siegel takes issue with headlines about e-cigarettes, like it causes severe lung disease, which he shares is true of THC vapes, not e-cigarettes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
uiargonaut.com

Guest Voice: Quitting tobacco is a big deal

We all have something we do that we feel we just can’t live without. What is yours? Morning coffee? Calling a friend or parent every week? Checking social media every day? Popping your knuckles, neck, or back?. For some people, the answer is tobacco use. Many have developed a dependance...
HEALTH
lakesarearadio.net

Great American Smokeout Encouraging Smokers to Put Down Tobacco Products

(KNSI) – The annual Great American Smokeout is taking place on Thursday, November 18th. It’s a day the American Cancer Society sponsors to encourage people to put down tobacco products like cigarettes. The first smoke out in Minnesota was in Monticello in 1974, and three years later, the Great American Smokeout was born.
HEALTH
denverite.com

The fate of flavored tobacco products in Denver is now in the hands of city council

Flavored tobacco products could disappear from store shelves in Denver after a bill banning their sale moved forward to the full Denver City Council for consideration Wednesday. After a nearly two-hour meeting, the council’s safety committee voted unanimously to forward the bill, after lawmakers postponed it two previous times to...
DENVER, CO
San Mateo Daily Journal

Redwood City bans flavored tobacco products

The Redwood City Council this week voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, as well as ban the sale of all tobacco products at pharmacies and prohibit new hookah lounges from being permitted in the city. The move follows similar bans enacted by other cities in the county...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NewsBreak
Health
SCNow

DEMETRESS ADAMS-LUDD: Tobacco and the holidays

Family and friends gathering, delicious food, cozy sweaters, sappy memories- oh, the joyous holiday season is here! With a few weeks away, the end-of-the-year festivities rounds out 2021. For a tobacco user, the holidays can feel a lot different. The anxiety of relapse is frightening. The holiday season can seem...
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Old Spice & Secret Deodorant Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall on 18 deodorant products after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA.
HEALTH
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
mediaite.com

Anti-Vaxxers Forced to Comply With Vaccine Mandates Are Claiming They Can ‘Detox’ By Bathing in Borax and Baking Soda

The Covid-19 pandemic has sparked an endless stream of wild conspiracy-mongering and misinformation, and one of the latest bits of quackery to bubble up from the fetid depths of the internet is a claim by an anti-vaccine osteopathic doctor that bathing in a concoction that includes baking soda and Borax can “detox” the body and undo the vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

Vaccines may not prevent severe COVID-19 in these people

In a new study from Regenstrief Institute, researchers found that COVID-19 vaccines are less effective at protecting against COVID-19-associated hospitalizations in people who are immunocompromised. In general, immunocompromised individuals are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes. These findings indicate that while two-doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are beneficial...
PUBLIC HEALTH

