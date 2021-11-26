American newspapers are traceable to Jamestown, Virginia (1619), even before the tradition fully evolved in England, but long after news summaries appeared in Germany and the Netherlands. Mostly one-off “broadsides,” it wasn’t until the 1690s before regularly-produced newsprint started to appear. The first daily in NYC, newsprint’s Mecca, was published in 1783 by Noah Webster, who gave America its first dictionary. By 1800 the still fledgling nation had 200 newspapers in circulation. By 1860, with affordable “penny presses” boosting readership in many cities, there were 3,000. Since 1800, when the first periodical was published in a NYC prison, 500 newspapers have been mimeographed or printed in penitentiaries. Considering we incarcerate more citizens than any other nation ─ over 2 million in 2019 ─ prison news publications represent large, if isolated, dimensions of the medium. By late 19th, early 20th centuries, an estimated 20,000 different newspapers, ranging from dailies to weeklies, monthlies to quarterlies, became our cultural-evolution’s Burgess Shale. Mercantile and political papers advanced social reforms advocated by third party candidates. Working and middle class causes and blue collar life columns became starters for staff writers like Carl Sandburg and O. Henry. Newsstands and carrier bags filled from photographic advances, improved literacy and labor’s hard-fought leisure gains. With the invention of linotypes (1884), almost half the world’s newspapers were printed in the U.S. War correspondents and casualty reports (beginning during Crimean and U.S. Civil Wars) pushed sales, as did manifest destiny and other expansionist propaganda instigating conflicts. As evolving sports became popular, spiking circulation, transoceanic cables told readers of Krakatoa’s explosion (1883) within a day. Well-before yellow journalism and circulation battles between Joseph Pulitzer and Wm Randolph Hearst, Americans were already addicted to newspapers. Even after broadcast journalism, they influenced public life and bent the course of human history towards reason. Printed or on-line, newspapers’ multi-source reporting remains a credible countervailing force against disinformation, especially today.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO