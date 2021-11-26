Watch Now: Russian rescue dog given four prosthetic paws, and more of today's top videos

A pair of same-sex penguins in Australia are celebrating their third anniversary this year after remaining “inseparable” for the course of their relationship, according to the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium.News of Sphen and Magic’s love affair came to light in 2018 when they adopted and incubated an egg at the Darling Harbour facility.They hatched a chick together that was named Lara by the Sydney Aquarium keepers.Following their success raising Lara, the penguins were given another chick to take care of, which hatched in November 2020.Now that they’ve reached three years together, Magic and Sphen will be marking the milestone at...

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO