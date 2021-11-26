ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
45 students test positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): Atleast 45 students and one staff member of a school and a college in Bengaluru were tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, said...

allkpop.com

VICTON's Heochan tests positive for COVID-19

VICTON's Heochan has tested positive for COVID-19. On November 26, IST Entertainment stated, "VICTON's Heochan was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 today. Measures have been taken in accordance with the guidelines of the health authorities, and Heochan has completed his second vaccination." He's said to have had no special symptoms, and he's currently in self-quarantine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Omicron: Pune postpones reopening of school till Dec 15

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): The reopening of schools for Standard 1 to 7 has been postponed till December 15 in view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spread in parts of the world, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation. In an official order on Tuesday, the corporation informed...
EDUCATION
dallassun.com

No lockdown, don't pay heed to rumours, says Karnataka CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30 (ANI): Reassuring the people that there is no proposal to impose lockdown in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday appealed not to pay heed to rumours in this regard. Speaking to the media here in Bengaluru, he reiterated, "There is no question of imposing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Lok Sabha to discuss new COVID-19 variant tomorrow: Sources

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Wednesday will discuss the new COVID-19 variant Omicron under Rule 193, the sources said. Earlier, in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top ministers in Parliament to discuss strategy for the ongoing winter session. The meeting was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

With eyes on title, Indian women's hockey team leave for South Korea

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30 (ANI): With an eye on the Asian Champions Trophy title, the Indian women's hockey team left for Donghae on Tuesday afternoon from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The tournament scheduled to be held between December 5 - 12 will see India up against China, Korea,...
SPORTS
dallassun.com

COVID test mandatory for all international passengers arriving in state: Karnataka Health Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30 (ANI): Minister of Health and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday informed that international passengers arriving in Karnataka must undergo mandatory COVID-19 RT-PCR testing. Speaking to the media after the technical advisory committee meeting, Dr K Sudhakar said, "A mandatory RTPCR test is being...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

'Times Property Hyderabad Expo' - A Big Hit!

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/Mediawire): The two-day, Times Property Hyderabad Expo, one of the biggest residential property expos in the city; was formally inaugurated by Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Hon'ble Minister for RoadsBuildings; Legislative Affairs and Housing, Government of Telangana on November 27, 2021 at HITEX Exhibition Centre. The exhibition...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Madhish Parikh, Rohit Kumar and Shubham Dharmsktu from India invited for the coveted International Prize, to be held in Russia

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/ATK): The International Forum of Civil Participation "We Are Together" and Award Ceremony will be held in Moscow, Russia from December 1-5, 2021. The nominations of individuals and organizations from across the world who worked for the communities in COVID-19 were highly evaluated by regional...
ADVOCACY
dallassun.com

Amit Shah to spend night near India-Pak border in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will spend a night near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan on December 4. Top Home Ministry sources told ANI that Shah will stay with BSF personnel during his two-day visit to Rajasthan between December 4 and 5. The Home...
INDIA
dallassun.com

Khabriya Reaches PAN India with 6000 News Reporters

New Delhi (India), November 30 (ANI/PNN): India's location-based news app Khabriya has spread its wings across the nation, with 6000 reporters currently working for it. Available in more than 12 languages, including Gujarati, Marathi, Bhojpuri English, Hindi and Bangla, the app offers news stories based on the user's interest and location.
INDIA
dallassun.com

Over 2.5 mln Indians in distress abroad repatriated under 'Vande Bharat Mission': MEA

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): More than 2.5 million Indians in distress abroad were repatriated home and over 275,000 Indians overseas were provided assistance under the 'Vande Bharat Mission' launched last year, the External Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday. Recognizing the potential health and economic impact of COVID-19, Sanjay...
INDIA
Insider

Shanghai canceled over 500 flights, closed schools, and suspended hospital services because of 3 COVID-19 infections

Shanghai, China, canceled over 500 flights and locked down several residential areas over three COVID-19 cases. Twenty hospitals also suspended outpatient and emergency medical services for three days. The sweeping response is part of China's strict COVID zero tolerance policy. Chinese financial hub Shanghai canceled hundreds of flights, closed schools,...
HEALTH SERVICES
dallassun.com

Postman News and The Chaupal organized the talent-recognizing India Iconic Awards 2021

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/ATK): With the grand success of Digital Entrepreneur Awards 2021, Postman News and The Chaupal come together to organize the 'India Iconic Awards 2021'. These News Publication organizations, with the aim of giving a recognition platform to the Brands, EntrepreneursProfessionals, have motivated many to come...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

55-year-old man attended “Corona party” to contract the virus and build natural immunity to get Covid-19 pass, gets infected and dies

Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH

