Epic Games has officially revealed Fortnite Chapter 2 Finale Event “The End” and its official launch date. In a recent blog post by Epic Games, it was revealed that the finale event titled The End will be happening on December 4, 2021 at 4 PM ET. If you have been following the events in Fortnite, this is where players will be taking the last stand against the Cube Queen. Those who will be fighting back The Cube Queen by attending The End event will unlock a special Loading Screen and Wrap.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO