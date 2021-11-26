ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov Ball Sets 2022 Dates

relix
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York’s Governors Ball has confirmed its 2022 dates. After taking 2020 off due to the pandemic and moving to September in...

relix.com

palmspringslife.com

Desert X Sets 2023 Run Dates

Desert X, the recurring site-specific, international art exhibition, will return in 2023 to the Coachella Valley. The fourth edition will be open to the public from March 4 to May 7, 2023. The organization, which has drawn more than 1.25 million art lovers to its three previous exhibitions in the...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Diamond Qing Makes EP Debut with ‘Qing of Harlem’

Diamond Qing is intentionally assertive in her debut project, Qing of Harlem. It was only under a year before she graced the scene with “Run It Up.” Now the New York native comes through with a 6-track EP as an introduction to her artistry. If you’re wondering why she spells...
MUSIC
State
New York State
Vibe

Maxwell Lights Up The Soul Train Stage As The 2021 Legend Award Recipient

Living legend, Maxwell, received the highest honor at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Not only was the 48-year-old honored with the Legend Award, but he’s also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.  The soulful, eternal heartthrob performed sultry renditions of his timeless classics, including “Till The Cops Come Knockin’,” “Bad Habits,” and “Lifetime.” “Sumthin’ Sumthin'” immediately had the entire crowd on its feet and dancing in their chairs before slowing things down with his newest single, “Off.” The crowd then sang and swayed to “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” closing out the melodic performance. Presented by Jazmine...
MUSIC
Variety

Harry Styles Concludes Three-Month ‘Love on Tour’ Trek With Rousing New York Show: Concert Review

After 42 shows and nearly three months, for the final song of his continent-spanning “Love on Tour” tour, Harry Styles wanted just a little bit more. “This is the last song of the entire tour,” Style said, raising his arms in the air, as he cut into the sexually provocative lyrics of the banger “Kiwi” at the new UBS Arena just outside New York City. “I’m going to need a little bit more. OK? We’re going to try that again. OK?” And sure enough, on take two, there was more energy — from the mosh pit around the 360-degree stage all the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Drama League Awards Date and Venue Set for 2022

Danny Burstein in "Moulin Rouge!" The 88th Annual Drama League Awards will be presented at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 20, 2022 at 12:00PM ET. The annual luncheon ceremony and its pre-event industry reception resumes in-person festivities with this 2022 awards event, after presenting the 2020 and 2021 awards in virtual ceremonies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nominations for the 2021-2022 Broadway and off-Broadway season will be announced on April 22, 2022. Productions will need to have been in previews between March 16, 2021 and April 20, 2022 to be eligible.
THEATER & DANCE
broadwaynews.com

Drama League sets in-person ceremony date this spring

The 88th Annual Drama League awards will take place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 20, 2022, the Drama League announced Monday. Nominations for the awards, which will honor Broadway and Off-Broadway productions from the 2021-2022 season, will be announced April 22. The luncheon event will mark the first time since 2019 that the festivities will be held in person; the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies were held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.
THEATER & DANCE
Power 93.7 WBLK

SantaCon Dates Set At Hofbräuhaus Buffalo!

SantaCon is set and ready to return to Buffalo! Get your Santa and elf costume out, because we are ready to have a party! When is SantaCon in Buffalo? Where is SantaCon Buffalo? Time for everyone to dress up like Santa Claus and come to the Hofbruahaus!. SantaCon Buffalo. Saturday,...
BUFFALO, NY
relix

Deer Tick and Delta Spirit Collaborate in New York

Deer Tick and Delta Spirit closed out their Friend Ship tour at New York’s Webster Hall on Tuesday night. During the night’s encore, the two groups joined together for a series of songs, as they often have this run: Cheap Trick’s “Surrender,” the self-titled song by Middle Brother, Deer Tick’s “Ashamed” and the traditional “La Bamba,” which Deer Tick were inspired to cover after hearing Los Lobos’ take on the selection. In addition, during Deer Tick’s set, Delta Spirit’s Matt Vasquez sat in on Middle Brother’s “Daydreaming.” (Middle Brother is an indie-folk supergroup featuring Vasquez, Deer Tick’s John J. McCauley and Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith.)
MUSIC
relix

Allman Family Revival Coast to Coast Tour Kicks Off in St. Louis (A Gallery)

The Allman Family Revival’s coast-to-coast tour kicked off on Nov. 27 at The Factory in Chesterfield, Mich., just outside of St. Louis. The show clocked in at just over three hours, and Devon Allman, along with The Allman Betts Band and his extraordinary guest friends, brought down the house. Next, the tour moves into Texas with shows in Dallas and Austin, before heading east towards New Orleans, Atlanta and Sarasota, Fla.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Variety

Buzzing British Duo Wet Leg Unveil Two New Songs, Album Release Date

Britain’s Wet Leg, one of the most buzzed-about indie groups to emerge in years via their singles “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream,” have dropped two new songs and unveiled the release date for their forthcoming debut album and a big pile of tour dates in the U.S. and the U.K. Hailing from the unlikely locale of the Isle of Wight in southern England, the group’s core members — Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers — have released two new songs, “Too Late Now” and “Oh No.” As Teasdale notes in the the announcement, “Too Late Now” is “about sleepwalking into adulthood. I never imagined that my adult life...
MUSIC
relix

Twiddle’s Friendsgiving at The Cap (A Gallery)

Vermont-natives Twiddle hosted their annual Friendsgiving shows at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y. on Friday and Saturday night. The quartet was joined by special guests Keller Williams, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Jake Brownstein and Scott Hannay over the two nights. Here’s a look at Saturday’s show with photos by Dino Perrucci.
PORT CHESTER, NY
Reality Tea

Luann de Lesseps Says Ramona Singer Was “The Most Uncool” During Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

The incessantly elegant Luann de Lesseps spent time sharing what her time away on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was really like. Luann also let it be known who she felt like was “the most uncool” on the girl’s trip. To no surprise, it was Luann’s own Real Housewives of New York City castmate, Ramona Singer. “I have to say, Ramona leaving with […] The post Luann de Lesseps Says Ramona Singer Was “The Most Uncool” During Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency Beginning in January

Adele has announced an exclusive residency in the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel, beginning Friday January 21, 2022. Titled “Weekends With Adele,” the singer will perform two shows each weekend through Saturday April 16, 2022 (see full list of dates below) for a total of 12 weeks. The dates appear below. The long-rumored announcement comes on the heels of the singer’s fourth studio album, “30,” on Columbia Records, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week with by far the year’s biggest first-week numbers, around 839,000 units. It is debuted at No. 1 on album charts...
CELEBRITIES

