China Airlines has just taken delivery of its first Airbus A321neo, and it looks like this will represent a great improvement for the SkyTeam carrier’s short haul product. China Airlines has 25 Airbus A321neos on order, the first of which is about to join the carrier’s fleet. Historically the Boeing 737-800 has been China Airlines’ only narrow body aircraft, and these A321neos will be used to replace these planes.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO