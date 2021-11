Portraits of three families who are clients of Statesboro photographer Lori Grice placed in a national portrait competition. “For more than three decades, I have been fortunate to create portraits for the most precious families, children and pets. Every time one of my client’s portraits is selected as a winner, it still delights me,” said Lori Grice, Master Photographer and owner of Lori Grice Photography. “We have had clients place through the years in international and national portrait competitions, which is a testimony to how beautiful and incredible our clients are.”

STATESBORO, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO