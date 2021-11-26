Catfish bite in full swing on RC

November 20, 2021 - The temperature in St. Pete may be in the high 70s today, but that will not stop Spa Beach and the St. Pete Pier from transforming into a winter wonderland. Beginning today and extending through Jan. 17, the highlight of the Winter Beach festivities is the outdoor ice skating rink. Made of real ice, the rink will offer a 360-degree view from the Pier, along with the downtown skyline. There is also a holiday market and theme nights. New Year’s Eve will feature a special Midnight Skate and a fireworks show. For more information, visit the Winter Beach website here.
