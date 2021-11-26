Catfish bite in full swing on RC

The South is full of traditions, and Louisiana is no different. From buying the next king cake if you get the baby to serving red beans and rice on Mondays, Louisiana has a lot of quirky traditions that most of us follow. One of the most common traditions down here in the South has a history that few people know, and we’re going to finally shed light on one of the most fascinating traditions in the South, and it has to do with porch ceilings.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO