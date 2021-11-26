ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catfish bite in full swing on RC

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFishing Friends, The fall catfish bite is in full swing on Richland Chambers and while one day...

Athens Daily Review

OUTDOORS: Big catfish bite on at Tawakoni

My phone conversation with Lake Tawakoni catfish guide Tony Pennebaker went something like this. “Luke, I know you are all about catching these ‘eater’ blues weighing between 2 and 10 pounds rather than specifically targeting trophy class fish, but you might just catch both on our upcoming trip, the fall bite has been very steady,” says Tony.
ANIMALS
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Outdoor Corner: Catching Catfish

When traveling through Louisiana, you can hardly go around the block without running across an eating establishment. Whether it be a mom-and-pop dive, a diner, a hole-in-the-wall joint or a five-star restaurant that doesn’t feature fried catfish on the menu. As a matter of fact, there are lots of places where the whiskery fish are the star attraction.
PETS
WKRG News 5

Holiday spirit in full swing at Destin Thanksgiving day event

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Harbor Docks opened the gates early for the 27th annual thanksgiving celebration. More than 50 volunteers prepared 1,800 meals to give out for free. Mrs. Claus, a Habitat for Humanity volunteer, was in attendance serving food and accepting donations. “We’ve had people from Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, we’ve had people from all […]
DESTIN, FL
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Snow making in full swing at SK

JACKSON, Wyo. — With opening day just around the corner, snow making operations are in full swing at Snow King Mountain. The mountain plans to open on schedule during the first week of December. However, the new eight-passenger Leitner-Pomma Gondola will likely not be in service on opening day. “We...
JACKSON, WY
ketr.org

Whitetail deer are active, and catfish are biting at Tawakoni

Luke chats about a variety of outdoor topics this week, including the whitetail rut which is in full swing right now, and catching trophy blue catfish at Lake Tawakoni. You will also hear details on his favorite venison recipe!. Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area...
DALLAS, TX
midfloridanewspapers.com

Cocoa Beach back in full swing

COCOA BEACH — We tried to visit the Cocoa Beach Pier back in March of this year, but due to COVID-19 not much was open as far as activities, shopping and dining. Our recent visit in November of 2021 was a pleasant surprise. The pier is bustling with excitement and everything is open except for the fishing area.
COCOA BEACH, FL
kool1027.com

Catfish Stomp This Saturday

The 46th Annual Elgin Catfish Stomp Parade and Festival takes place this Saturday December 4th. The parade will run down Main Street in Elgin heading towards Lugoff beginning at 10am. Kool 102.7 will broadcast the parade live as part of our Holiday Happenings! The Catfish Stomp Festival will follow the parade in Potter Community Park until 2pm. Get more information at townofelginsc.com.
ELGIN, SC
KTAL

Battling perceptions, management says holiday shopping, events in full swing at Louisiana Boardwalk

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Management of the Louisiana Boardwalk is pushing back against the perception that the outdoor shopping center is full of empty storefronts. “What I see is, like, not very much going on shopping-wise and or otherwise,” said one resident visiting the boardwalk Wednesday for the first time since the pandemic began. “You know, what was here before aren’t here now. And you know I don’t know if the Boardwalk necessarily losing its mystique or whatever, but it’s not the same.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

Few People Know The Real Reason Porch Ceilings In Louisiana Are Painted Haint Blue In Color

The South is full of traditions, and Louisiana is no different. From buying the next king cake if you get the baby to serving red beans and rice on Mondays, Louisiana has a lot of quirky traditions that most of us follow. One of the most common traditions down here in the South has a history that few people know, and we’re going to finally shed light on one of the most fascinating traditions in the South, and it has to do with porch ceilings.
LOUISIANA STATE
New Jersey Stage

Classic Jump Blues and Swing Group Virginia and The Slims Release Debut Full-Length Album “Busman’s Holiday”

Popular North Carolina jump blues and swing group Virginia and The Slims have released their debut full-length album “Busman’s Holiday”! The CD features 10 original songs, seven of which were composed by founding member James Kamp. As described by Mountain Xpress’s Bill Kopp, “The results balance modern musical sensibilities with the retro quality of classic jump blues and swing.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

Holiday travel in full swing in the Piedmont Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thanksgiving is only three days away and people are rushing to make it home for the holidays. “I’m headed home from the Greensboro airport back home to the Newark airport in New Jersey,” High Point University student Patrick Trojan said. “I wanted to come a week early because we have big […]
GREENSBORO, NC
stpetecatalyst.com

Winter Beach, ice skating rink transforms the Pier today

November 20, 2021 - The temperature in St. Pete may be in the high 70s today, but that will not stop Spa Beach and the St. Pete Pier from transforming into a winter wonderland. Beginning today and extending through Jan. 17, the highlight of the Winter Beach festivities is the outdoor ice skating rink. Made of real ice, the rink will offer a 360-degree view from the Pier, along with the downtown skyline. There is also a holiday market and theme nights. New Year’s Eve will feature a special Midnight Skate and a fireworks show. For more information, visit the Winter Beach website here.
WINTER BEACH, FL
cbtnews.com

Holiday travel in full swing this Thanksgiving, and driving is preferred over air travel

Normal driving habits and commuting have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Hankook Tire Gauge Index from September 2021, just 36% of Americans are driving daily compared with 48% just five months earlier. Before COVID-19, 61% of drivers were on the road every day. But those statistics are not representative of holiday […]
TRAVEL
Dallas News

Enjoy Thanksgiving-themed activities on ice at this event in Allen

Allen-area residents and Turkey Day-themed game enthusiasts who enjoy ice skating can come to Allen to do both the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Allen Community Ice Rink is hosting The Great Turkey Skate event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, featuring Thanksgiving-themed, on-ice games, activities, and prizes. All attendees...
ALLEN, TX
KEVN

Holiday parties are officially in full swing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Bells are ringing, families are gathering, restaurants echo with chatter, holiday parties are back. But, if people haven’t planned in advance, their holiday party may not be happening this season. One popular, underground bar in Rapid City is filling out its schedule for the holidays,...
RAPID CITY, SD
morgancountypress.com

Kountry Kids Gone Right

Members of the Kountry Kids 4-H Club welcomed new members at our fall activity Sunday, Nov. 7, by attending the movie, “Ron’s Gone Wrong” at Lake West Cinema in Laurie. (submitted photo)
LAURIE, MO

