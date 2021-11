SPRINGFIELD — Hanukkah, commonly referred to as the Festival of Lights, is a time for holiday food and fun and celebration of Judaism. The eight-day observance that recalls the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in ancient times and the one-day supply of oil that lasted eight in marking this was less robust last year as gatherings continued to be a high risk for the pandemic virus. However, the rollout of the vaccines has helped with a return to in-person celebrations and the Springfield Jewish Community Center’s expanded Hanukkah 2021 program combines both virtual and on-site events.

