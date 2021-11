Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada families have received more than $750 million from expanded child tax credit direct payments since the program began in July. More than 595,000 children in Nevada benefited from the credits in November, according to data released by the U.S. Treasury and Internal Revenue Service. In Nevada, $155 million was distributed to 353,000 qualified families, […] The post Nevada families have netted $750 million from child tax credit so far this year appeared first on Nevada Current.

NEVADA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO