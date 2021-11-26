ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Jeep Flips On Quiet Boston Street, Damages Four Cars, Driver Absconds

Carscoops
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCars are flipped upside down in accidents all the time, but mostly on the freeway where speeds are higher, or out on country roads where traffic isn’t clearly separated and there are all kinds of often furry obstacles to avoid. However, most people asleep in bed in a quiet...

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Car abandoned in creek, no driver found

LINCOLN. Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriffs Office is investigating an abandoned vehicle that was found flipped into a shallow creek near 11000 West A Street. Allegedly, the driver left with a friend. While no injuries are known at the time, Lancaster County Sheriffs expect minor injuries from the nature of the crash.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
CBS Denver

Deadly Head-On Crash On Highway 86 Happened ‘Short Time’ After Deputy Tried To Stop Driver, Sheriff’s Office Says

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The deadly head-on crash that happened Friday morning on Highway 86, just east of Elizabeth, occurred just a “short time” after a deputy attempted to stop the driver of a Hyundai, officials say. The driver of the Hyundai and the driver of a Ford Mustang were both killed in the crash. State records show the driver of the Hyundai, Greg Mosely, had a lengthy criminal history — including previous instances of eluding police, as well as child endangerment. (credit: CBS) The driver of the Ford Mustang has been identified as 26-year-old Cary Gertie from Elizabeth. Cary Gertie (courtesy: Trisha Gertie) Police say Mosley, 33, from Denver, was driving the Hyundai. His two passengers, a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were transported to Parker Adventist with serious injuries. (credit: CBS) The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a stop on the Hyundai and pursued the vehicle for “about 10 seconds,” with lights and sirens, before terminating the pursuit. The sheriff’s office did not specify why they attempted to stop the driver. On Saturday, Gertie’s mother shared photos of a growing roadside memorial to her son at the crash scene. (credit: Trisha Gertie)
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Security Camera#Flipping#Accident#Jeep Grand Cherokee
iBerkshires.com

Three-Car Crash on Curran Highway Flips Vehicle

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — A three-car accident on Curran Highway on Monday afternoon caused no serious injuries, despite one of the cars flipping during the crash. The accident happened in front of Uniq Vape at about 4:16 p.m., with police, Northern Berkshire EMS and the Fire Department arriving soon after to assess the crash site and help one of the occupants with minor injuries. An initial collision between two vehicles blocked the northern traffic lane, causing a second crash to occur with the third vehicle.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WFMJ.com

Car flips onto roof after crash in Youngstown

Youngstown police were on scene Friday morning after a crash left one car flipped on its roof. The crash happened around 8:55 a.m. in the 1000 block of Liberty Road near the intersection with McGuffey Road. The car ended up flipped on its roof after a collision with another vehicle.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
News Radio 1310 KLIX

There are Four Categories of Drivers on Twin Falls Streets

Ever watched NASCAR from Watkins Glen? It's a jarring mess. Growing up near the track, it was considered hallowed ground. Then the Formula 1 style racing came to an end and there was a long racing drought at the famous venue. Then NASCAR came along and revived the tradition. But it’s clearly a different style. Cars built for ovals are a lot more cumbersome on a road course.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
kswo.com

Intoxicated driver involved in wreck on 11th Street

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three lanes of traffic were blocked this evening as police worked the scene of a crash. It happened at 11th and Lee Boulevard a little before 7:30 p.m. Police said a driver failed to yield as they were pulling onto 11th Street. Airbags deployed in one...
LAWTON, OK
Daily Record

Westminster street race kills innocent driver Sunday

A 21-year-old woman was killed in Westminster when a street racer collided with her vehicle on Sunday, police said. According to the Westminster Police Department, two men were arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Suspects Shimpson Huynh, 30, and Adrian Lau, 21, remained on the scene and cooperated, officials said.
WESTMINSTER, CO
WCAX

Coventry home damaged, driver injured in crash

COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A pickup truck driver is injured after crashing into a home in Coventry. The Newport City Fire Department says this happened Thursday night at a home on Main Street. They say the pickup removed much of the front of the house and separated part of the...
COVENTRY, VT
WREG

Memphis driver convicted for 2018 four-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis driver has reportedly been convicted for a four-vehicle crash that injured two of his sons. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Derrick Lynn Harris, 37, has been convicted on two counts each of vehicular assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and DUI. Harris has also been convicted of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
nbcboston.com

Car Flips in Somerville Crash

Multiple cars collided in Somerville overnight, causing one car to turn upside down. The crash happened on Pearl Street and around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The front fender of the flipped car was badly damaged as well. It was unclear if anyone was injured in the crash. No further information was...
SOMERVILLE, MA
ABC6.com

Driver killed, 2 passengers hurt, in crash in Boston tunnel

BOSTON (AP) — The driver was killed and two passengers were seriously injured when a car crashed inside the Sumner Tunnel in Boston over the weekend, state police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the tunnel on the ramp to Storrow Drive, state police said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Northampton man killed in Boston car crash

NORTHAMPTON — A 24-year-old Northampton man was killed and two passengers were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Boston early Sunday, according to Massachusetts State Police. State Police responded to the crash at 3:20 a.m. in the Sumner Tunnel on the ramp to Storrow Drive. When the Troopers arrived...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Vehicle flips over, strikes multiple vehicles in Boston neighborhood

BOSTON — Police in Boston were investigating a rollover crash early Thursday morning along a narrow neighborhood street. The vehicle flipped over around 4 a.m. on Chesterton Street near Massachusetts Avenue in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. Video from a doorbell camera actually shows the moment the vehicle flipped over on...
BOSTON, MA
Santa Barbara Independent

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision with Jeep on East Cota Street

The Santa Barbara Police Department received reports of a serious injury traffic collision near the intersection of East Cota Street and Salsipuedes Street on Friday November 27, involving three vehicles and a motorcycle, and resulting in the death of 78-year-old Santa Barbara resident, Kenneth Warfield Sterling. When officers arrived, they...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy