Adela de la Torre: Blazing a path in higher education

The GiftCarlsbad program returns with improvements to encourage people to shop locally this holiday season. As with last year’s program, people can buy gift cards at local businesses and be rewarded with bonus cards. But unlike last year, the gift cards can now be used at any participating restaurant or merchant, not just at a specific company. The program is based on a MasterCard platform, to make it easier for consumers and merchants. Bonuses sweeten the deal: If you buy a $40 gift card, you receive a $10 bonus card. Buy a $75 gift card, get a $25 bonus gift card, and a $100 gift card nets a $40 bonus card. Some fees do apply. Visit www.giftcarlsbad.com to see the companies that are part of the program. Check back regularly as merchants are added.

VISTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO