San Diego, CA

Adela de la Torre: Blazing a path in higher education

sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2018, economist Adela de la Torre became the first woman and the first Latina to serve as the permanent president of San Diego State University. In the past three years she has helped push for and guide the creation of a new satellite campus in Mission Valley that could help...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

sandiegouniontribune.com

Cindy Marten: Leading from the classroom to Washington, D.C.

Arguably, no San Diego County teacher has climbed as high in the ranks of education in recent years as Cindy Marten. In Marten’s eight years as superintendent of San Diego Unified, the school district has been viewed as a leader in California in areas ranging from ethnic studies to academics to COVID prevention. Under her leadership, San Diego Unified’s test scores, graduation rates and other performance measures improved.
SAN DIEGO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

The Big Tell: Director Carolina De La Torre tells the story of “Mi Elotero”

Each spring, the Central Valley Community Foundation invites valley filmmakers of every experience level to submit their big idea for a documentary film about a lesser-known or undiscovered Central Valley story. A panel of judges carefully selects ten ideas, and the ten winning filmmakers receive a $5,000 grant to create...
FRESNO, CA
arizonadailyindependent.com

ASU Republican Group Welcomes Rittenhouse Acquittal, Donated To Legal Defense Fund

When some of Kyle Rittenhouse’s fellow ASU students announced that they were collecting money for his legal fees, they were greeted with smears and jeers. On Friday, after a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts, those students knew all of the abuse they took at the hands or media, fellow students, and politicos was worth it.
COLLEGES
Centre Daily

Kyle Rittenhouse is no longer enrolled at Arizona State, school officials say

UPDATE: Kyle Rittenhouse is no longer enrolled in classes at Arizona State University, a university spokesperson told McClatchy News. Student groups upset that he was enrolled at one point say they still plan to push school officials to denounce white supremacy, Students for Socialism at ASU said in a Tweet.
COLLEGES
stthomas.edu

In the News: Marcella de la Torre on Collaborative Work

Faculty member of the Opus College of Business Marcella de la Torre wrote a column for the Star Tribune on how managers can improve collaborative work among their employees. From the article: Collaboration is a win-win, whether you are a business owner, consultant, educator or nonprofit leader. Our natural tendency is to become siloed when we are facing tough decisions, adverse or unforeseen events and crisis situations. The business environment is becoming more complex with the fast-changing environment, including the economy, diverse societies, technology and market trends.
SAINT PAUL, MN
sandiegouniontribune.com

Rancho Bernardo Community Foundation awards $83K in grants

The Rancho Bernardo Community Foundation has awarded a combined $83,000 in grants — $58,000 among 17 local organizations’ projects — plus a $25,000 grant to Feeding San Diego this year. This brings the total of all grants awarded in the foundation grants program’s 33 years to more than $880,000 among...
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Bilingual Education#Research University#Higher Education#Mexican#Uc Berkeley#Cal State Long Beach#The University Of Arizona#Uc Davis#Latinos
sandiegouniontribune.com

Ramona High Club Spotlight: Women of Color Club

When searching for a club to join, a number of students of all backgrounds have turned their attention to the Women of Color Club. The club is run by history teacher Michael Jordan II, who four years ago had students eating lunch in his room when fellow teacher Mr. Koch walked in and asked, “What’s going on?”
RAMONA, CA
sandiegouniontribune.com

COVID-19 cases in Ramona and San Diego County

The County of San Diego releases the latest COVID-19 statistics, including number of fatalities and confirmed cases, each evening. Confirmed cases are also announced by ZIP code. Latest local confirmed COVID-19 cases per county officials. Data through Nov. 19 — 380,172 cases and 4,317 deaths, out of 7,598,458 reported tests.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Education
sandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: Feasting on gratitude

For this holiday, we asked members of The San Diego Union-Tribune Community Voices Project the following question: With the power of the COVID-19 vaccine and travel restrictions being lifted, how will you and your loved ones celebrate this Thanksgiving? What are you thankful for this year?
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegouniontribune.com

Business Roundup: New resale shops in RB, Board and Brew opens in Poway

The R.I.S.E. Concept, a local nonprofit organization that formed earlier this year, opened its resale shop at the beginning of this month. The grand opening celebration is set for noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 with the ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. The volunteer-run Rise Resale Shop is...
POWAY, CA
sandiegouniontribune.com

What is Poway thankful for this Thanksgiving?

With the reopening of many aspects of life and the challenges that come with that, the Poway News Chieftain wanted to know what residents are thankful for this Thanksgiving. So, we went to the Creekside shopping center in Poway to ask them. “That things are going well. Just that life...
POWAY, CA
sandiegouniontribune.com

North County Business Briefs, Nov. 28

The GiftCarlsbad program returns with improvements to encourage people to shop locally this holiday season. As with last year’s program, people can buy gift cards at local businesses and be rewarded with bonus cards. But unlike last year, the gift cards can now be used at any participating restaurant or merchant, not just at a specific company. The program is based on a MasterCard platform, to make it easier for consumers and merchants. Bonuses sweeten the deal: If you buy a $40 gift card, you receive a $10 bonus card. Buy a $75 gift card, get a $25 bonus gift card, and a $100 gift card nets a $40 bonus card. Some fees do apply. Visit www.giftcarlsbad.com to see the companies that are part of the program. Check back regularly as merchants are added.
VISTA, CA
sandiegouniontribune.com

North County School News, Nov. 28

The Carlsbad High School Lancer Dancers present their annual dance showcase at the Carlsbad Cultural Arts Theater, 3557 Monroe St. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. The 15-time National Champion dancers will perform jazz, hip hop, lyrical dance and other styles. Also featured are the Xcalibur Junior Varsity dance team, CHS Dance PE classes, the Junior Lancer Dancers and the crowd-pleasing Mancer Dancers. Tickets are $10 for CHS students and $18 general admission. Buy tickets at www.lancerdancers.com up to two hours before showtime; some tickets may be available at the door.
ESCONDIDO, CA

