Religion

Elaine Wheat Being thankful for what didn't happen

By Elaine Wheat
Victoria Advocate
 4 days ago

Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles. Deuteronomy 11:26 “Behold I set before you this day a blessing.”. Today is part of the Thanksgiving weekend. After plenty of...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

vt-world.com

On Being Thankful

November is a month, here in the north, of settling in, of staying put, and of thinking thoughts of the soon-coming winter. For me, any spare time in October was spent doing the chores which make November’s settling in possible, like getting air conditioners put away, leaky doors fixed, and windows locked up tight in this hundred-plus year-old home of ours.
LIFESTYLE
Victoria Advocate

Elaine Wheat: 'Do you know rocks from flounder'

Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles. Proverbs 3:6 “In all thy all acknowledge Him and He will direct your path.”. Today, I was discussing fishing with a lady...
HOBBIES
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.9:27-29; quote by Eric Burdon

Romans Rom.9:27-29 Inside each of us, there is the seed of both good and evil. It’s a constant struggle as to which one will win. And one cannot exist without the other. Eric Victor Burdon (born 1941) is an English singer-songwriter and actor. He was previously the vocalist of rhythm and blues and rock band the Animals and funk band War. He is regarded as one of the British Invasion’s most distinctive singers with his deep, powerful blues-rock voice.
RELIGION
thepampanews.com

What Did Jesus “Give Thanks” For?

Would it surprise you to learn that THANKFULNESS is mentioned 73 times in the New Testament? 20 in the Gospels? I don’t know about you, but that stirred up in me the question: what do the Scriptures say Jesus “gave thanks” for? Your Bible records 7 times where Jesus “gave thanks”.
PAMPA, TX
#Thanksgiving
Inc.com

Don't Ask "What Are You Thankful For?" Try This Instead

Whether you're enjoying a virtual holiday this year or will be enjoying your family and friends in person, nearly every Thanksgiving has this tradition in common: saying what you are thankful for. Like so many out there, I love the intent of this custom. Gratefulness is important. It has been proven to increase happiness and make us more resilient to stress.
LIFESTYLE
Victoria Advocate

Jim Graff: Live the life worthy of the calling you received

Some experiences mark us. It happened to me as a teenager. My bike broke down, and needed repair. My uncle was a great handyman, so I asked him for help. Thankfully, he happily agreed. While with him, I felt impressed to share my faith. My mom wasn’t thrilled about my...
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

Bread Crumbs: Is your cup overflowing?

Do you consider yourself to be a glass is half-empty or a glass is half-full type of person? We use that expression to distinguish between those who look at the world positively and those who look at it negatively. Glass is half-empty type of people are the Eeyores of our...
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

A Different Perspective: He gave me a free pass

Free pass — Not having to go through the normal processes. Years ago, I coined this phrase when my elderly parents attended family dinners and holiday celebrations. I would explain to our grown children, “Gigi and Papa get a free pass.”. What that meant was they got to celebrate however...
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Victoria Advocate

Let there be lights

One of Hankinson’s most hallowed holiday traditions is returning in 2021. St. Gerard’s Community of Care’s Annual Tree of Lights will be lit beginning at nightfall Monday, Nov. 29 and throughout the Christmas season. The senior living provider encourages all community members to get involved in this year’s celebration. “Buy...
SOCIETY
Victoria Advocate

Amor Meus Spirituality Center to host Advent Solemn Vespers

The Amor Meus Spirituality Center at Incarnate Word will hold Advent Solemn Vespers at 5 p.m. Sunday. Solemn Vespers is a liturgical evening prayer of the church. It consists of singing psalms, giving thanks for the day, and offering praise to God. A short reflection on the Advent scriptures reading...
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

Rev. Roy Delia: Thanksgiving, an important part of Christian worship

“As ye have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk ye in him: Rooted and built up in him, and stablished in the faith, as ye have been taught, abounding therein with thanksgiving” (Colossians 2:6, 7). The Christian life begins in a personal receiving of Christ. Christianity is being...
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

Letter: Thank you for allowing me to help with Thanksgiving Feast

I’d like to give a great big thank you to Froggy’s Grub and Pub in Victoria for allowing me the opportunity to help in serving in their Thanksgiving Feast. I worked alongside the owners, their family, friends, employees and other volunteers to supply hundreds of free turkey plates with all the trimmings, rolls and deserts to those in need this year. It was my pleasure to work alongside these people. It was like a big family; a well oiled machine with the sole purpose of giving and sharing.
VICTORIA, TX
The Oakland Press

Ken Morris: Be thankful you didn’t have to prepare the first Thanksgiving meal

In March 2020, most of us were watching the news and learning about what was then called the overseas coronavirus. At the time, I was planning on attending a financial conference in Los Angeles. The night before my flight, the entire conference was cancelled because one employee at the LA airport was diagnosed with the virus.
FESTIVAL
News4Jax.com

Hosting the holidays? 15 items you never knew you always needed

The holidays are here! If you’re hosting -- either a belated Thanksgiving, a Friendsgiving, or you’re looking ahead to Christmas -- you’re probably starting to map out what needs to get done, when it comes to groceries and little upgrades for your home. We'll tell you what: You stay focused...
LIFESTYLE
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
Cinema Blend

Why Clifford The Big Red Dog Thankfully Didn't Have A Bunch Of Poop Jokes

You can call it cynicism, or you can call it the smelliest educated guess around, but I think it’s perfectly logical for someone to go into Paramount’s live-action/CGI adaptation of Clifford the Big Red Dog expecting to see jokes about the adorable behemoth causing havoc in New York City with monstrous poops too large to properly bag up. It’s somewhat difficult to name even a handful of recent youth-skewing movies that didn’t employ numerous fart gags and other forms of butt-related humor. And yet, outside of perfectly tame verbal reference, Clifford thankfully avoided dropping any doggie deuces, as it were, despite the fact that kids do indeed enjoy such gross-out moments.
PETS
iheart.com

Woman being pressured to share unused vacation days with co-worker

Would you share your vacation days with a coworker just so they could take a trip? This is the situation one woman who has no kids and lots of accumulated vacation time found herself in. The 25-year-old explains that she’s been saving up her vacay days so she can take a long vacation and she has 44 days waiting for her. Employees at her company are allowed to donate their days to someone else and a coworker of hers is pushing her to do just that. The woman’s colleague is 41 and has three kids and when one of them was sick, she had to use four days to stay home with the child. The coworker’s brother also died and she took time off then, which ate into her vacation time as well. But she also tends to take a day or two every month or so, which has left her without many vacation days left. But now her kids want to take her on a trip, so she’s asking her childless coworker for some of hers. “She wants me to give her six of my days,” the woman explains, adding that the colleague says she “needs the break more” than her. The younger woman felt pressured by the mom to give her vacation days up, even though she didn’t want to, especially after the mom told her it was her fault her “kids’ dreams are being crushed.” Luckily, she found a solution that made everyone happy when a group of coworkers each donated a day to her so she could get a full two weeks off for the getaway with her children.
SOCIETY
Victoria Advocate

Interfaith service video

Interfaith service gives thanks for ‘neighbors caring for neighbors’. During last year’s Newark Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, the Rev. Corey Fields preached to an empty church as worshippers watched a livestream from the safety of their homes. People were isolated from friends and family members, large Thanksgiving dinners were canceled, trips were on hold, and some of the darkest days of the pandemic were still ahead.
RELIGION

