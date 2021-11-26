ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Glance

By Sportradar
Titusville Herald
 3 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Washington, 5 p.m. New Jersey at Nashville, 6 p.m. Montreal at...

www.titusvilleherald.com

NBC Sports Chicago

Adam Gaudette claimed off waivers from Blackhawks

The Ottawa Senators have claimed forward Adam Gaudette off waivers from the Blackhawks. The news was made official on Saturday. Gaudette, 25, had two points (one goal, one assist) and averaged 10:31 of ice time in eight games for Chicago this season. He had been a healthy scratch for six straight contests and struggled to find a consistent role with the team despite feeling the best he's ever felt in his career.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Red Sox sign free agent outfielder ahead of MLB CBA deadline

Over the past few days, MLB teams have been scrambling to sign free agents ahead of the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement expiring Tuesday night. Teams can’t sign free agents until a new deal is agreed to, and with lengthy labor negotiations expected, front offices are trying to get ahead of what’s to come.
NFL
CNN

NHL postpones upcoming New York Islanders games due to Covid-19 outbreak

(CNN) — New York Islanders games have been postponed through at least Tuesday due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the team, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced on Saturday. "As a result of an additional New York Islanders Player entering COVID Protocol this morning, and up to eight Players potentially...
NHL
Titusville Herald

Kraken top Panthers; Florida falls short of home win record

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Driedger made 33 saves against his former team, helping the Seattle Kraken defeat Florida 4-1 on Saturday night to deny the Panthers what would have been a record-setting 12th consecutive home win to start the season. Jordan Eberle scored twice in his 800th game, Ryan...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
NHL
Titusville Herald

Sunday's Transactions

NBA — Fined Orlando C/F Wendell Carter Jr. $35,000 for forcefully throwing his protective glasses at a game official in a game with Cleveland on Nov. 27. Fined Miami C Dewayne Dedmon $15,000 for kicking a seat cushion from his team's bench into the spectator stands in a game with Chicago on Nov. 27.
SPORTS
Titusville Herald

This Week's Women's Top 25 Fared

No. 1 South Carolina (7-0) beat vs. Elon 79-38. No. 2 Maryland (6-2) lost to No. 5 NC State 78-60; lost to No. 7 Stanford 86-67. No. 3 UConn (3-1) did not play. No. 4 Indiana (5-1) lost to No. 7 Stanford 69-68; beat Miami 53-51. No. 5 NC State...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Titusville Herald

Canadiens owner says running hockey ops will be 2-person job

BROSSARD, Quebec (AP) — Geoff Molson felt the time was right for the Montreal Canadiens to emphatically turn the page. And with his decision to fire general manager Marc Bergevin and two other executives over the weekend, the team owner came to another realization: Running the Canadiens’ hockey department under the glaring spotlight in a media-saturated, bilingual market — one unlike any other in the NHL — will be a two-person job moving forward.
NHL
Titusville Herald

Atlanta 21, Jacksonville 14

Atlanta7770—21 Jacksonville0383—14 Atl_Patterson 7 run (Koo kick), :38. Drive: 9 plays, 81 yards, 5:17. Key Plays: Ryan 18 pass to Davis on 3rd-and-13; Patterson 19 run; Gallman 15 run; Ryan 13 pass to Sharpe; Patterson 11 run. Atlanta 7, Jacksonville 0. Second Quarter. Atl_Patterson 12 run (Koo kick), 6:46. Drive:...
NFL
Titusville Herald

Baltimore 16, Cleveland 10

Bal_FG Tucker 52, :24. Drive: 9 plays, 41 yards, 3:38. Key Plays: L.Jackson 7 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-9; L.Jackson 5 pass to Bateman on 3rd-and-9. Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0. Bal_FG Tucker 25, 3:53. Drive: 17 plays, 59 yards, 8:41. Key Plays: L.Jackson 3 run on 3rd-and-4; L.Jackson 1 run on 4th-and-1; L.Jackson 13 run; Freeman 5 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 6, Cleveland 0.
SPORTS
Titusville Herald

No. 20 Pittsburgh 31, Syracuse 14

SYR_Jackson 12 pass from Shrader (Szmyt kick), 7:35. PITT_Hammond 15 pass from Pickett (Scarton kick), 7:25. PITT_Addison 25 pass from Pickett (Scarton kick), 5:06. PITT_Bartholomew 4 pass from Pickett (Scarton kick), 10:32. PITT_Addison 5 pass from Pickett (Scarton kick), 4:45. SYR_Jackson 15 pass from Shrader (Szmyt kick), 2:03. Fourth Quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA

