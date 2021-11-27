ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Carolina Panthers look to slow suddenly surging Miami Dolphins

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2tMe_0d7fO3CV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FxyqM_0d7fO3CV00

The Carolina Panthers likely are looking forward to hitting the road on Sunday to face the Miami Dolphins .

Carolina (5-6) has lost four straight home games but sports a 3-2 record on the road this season. The Panthers opened this week as a 2 1/2-point favorite over the Dolphins (4-7), who own a 2-3 record at home.

A big issue in Carolina this season is run defense.

In their six losses, the Panthers have allowed an average of 163 rushing yards per game. That includes 190 rushing yards permitted in last week’s 27-21 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Related: NFL games today – Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

“It’s very concerning,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. “People say the running game doesn’t matter. But when you are trying to control the game, the run matters.”

Carolina isn’t working with a bare cupboard.

The Panthers do have quality talent in defensive end Brian Burns, outside linebackers Shaq Thompson and Haason Reddick, cornerback Donte Jackson and safety Jeremy Chinn.

Reddick, who had a career-high 12.5 sacks last year, already has 10.5 this season. Burns, who had a career-high nine sacks in 2020, has seven this season.

Thompson and Jackson are tied for the team lead with two interceptions each. Thompson is second on the team with 56 tackles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Civ68_0d7fO3CV00
Also Read:
2021 NFL Power Rankings: Cardinals soar to No. 1, Titans and Seahawks plummet

Chinn leads the team with 71 tackles, and that includes a game-high 13 last week.

Offensively, the Panthers made the switch at quarterback from Sam Darnold to Cam Newton . Darnold went 4-5 as a starter, and he had seven touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

Newton, who had three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and no picks last week, has lost nine straight starts with the Panthers dating to the 2018 season.

“I thought Cam was excellent,” Rhule said, when asked to assess Newton’s first start back with the Panthers.

Newton’s top threats are running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receivers Robby Anderson and DJ Moore.

But the Panthers have a couple of injury concerns to starting offensive lineman. Left tackle Dennis Daley (glute) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, while right guard John Miller (ankle) was limited.

Related: NFL defense rankings – Anthony Brown dooms Cowboys, Colts face huge test vs. Tom Brady

Meanwhile, the Dolphins — despite their 1-7 start — believe they have a shot at the playoffs.

That’s based in part on Miami’s current three-game winning streak, although a pair of those victories were against the Houston Texans (2-8) and New York Jets (2-8) .

Then again, the Dolphins might have reason to be optimistic. Its next three games are against Carolina, the New York Giants (3-7) and a rematch with the Jets.

“We didn’t start this season the way we wanted to, but we’re becoming hungrier,” Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin said.

Miami’s offense is led by second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa , who has been somewhat disappointing as a downfield passer. Last week, though, he riddled a rookie-laden Jets secondary and completed 27 of 33 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

Gaskin, who ran 23 times for 89 yards against the Jets, could do some business against Carolina’s porous rush defense.

Most of Miami’s big plays, however, have been produced by tight end Mike Gesicki and rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npcDJ_0d7fO3CV00 Also Read:
Top 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates: Mac Jones surpasses Ja’Marr Chase, but isn’t No. 1 yet

Miami’s biggest concern is on defense with numerous key players attempting to work through injuries. That list includes leading tackler Jerome Baker (knee), fellow linebacker Elandon Roberts (hip) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (quad).

The biggest issue could be at safety, where Jevon Holland (knee/ankle), Brandon Jones (ankle/elbow) and Eric Rowe (hip) showed up on the injury front.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021

Dan Marino is undeniably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Despite not winning a Super Bowl, his skills and multiple records speak for themselves. In this one, we will dive into his career and Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021. Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $50...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins announced a plethora of moves this Wednesday involving both their 53-man roster and practice squad. For starters, the Dolphins signed cornerback Jamal Perry to their active roster. He has been elevated from the practice squad three times this season, making two specials team tackles in those appearances.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

3 Ezekiel Elliott trade destinations for Cowboys to free Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys clearly have something in running back Tony Pollard. Here are three hypothetical trade destinations for Ezekiel Elliott if they were to plan on moving him. The Dallas Cowboys participated in a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though they forced overtime, it was the Raiders who left AT&T Stadium with the 36-33 victory.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins-Jets predictions: Will suddenly surging Dolphins win third straight game?

Dolphins (3-7) at Jets (2-7), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS Latest line: Dolphins are favored by 3 1/2 points. Over/under: 44. Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 5-5): Dolphins 20, Jets 13 The Jets have one of the NFL’s worst offenses. Joe Flacco is not going to change that. An old statue in the pocket against the Dolphins’ blitzing defense? That’s a remedy for the Dolphins to continue on this ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Jackson
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Jaylen Waddle
charlottenews.net

Countdown to Kickoff | Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins

Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream Carolina vs Miami on November 28, 2021, presented by Smirnoff. Carolina Panthers (5-6): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart. vs. Miami Dolphins (4-7): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart. When: Sunday, November 28 - 1:00pm EDT. Where: Hard...
NFL
Bay News 9

Miami Dolphins win fourth straight, shut down Panthers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa was nearly flawless. Cam Newton endured his worst statistical day as a pro. A blocked punt was returned for a touchdown. In all three phases, the Miami Dolphins had all the answers. Jaylen Waddle had nine catches for a season-best 137 yards and a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Jets#Seahawks#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Cardinals#Titans
CBS Boston

Cam Newton Benched In Second Start With Panthers After Ugly Passing Performance Vs. Dolphins

BOSTON (CBS) — Two weeks ago, a euphoric Cam Newton shouted to the world that he was back. On Sunday, Cam was benched. In his second start in his second stint with the Panthers, Newton struggled mightily against the Miami Dolphins. Newton completed just five of his 21 passes for 92 yards, with no passing touchdowns and two interceptions. He did run for a touchdown (with five rushing yards on three carries), but that wasn’t nearly enough for him to remain in the game in the fourth quarter. With just under 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and with the Dolphins...
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Latest: Bridgewater returns at QB, Broncos lead Chargers

The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):. Teddy Bridgewater has returned to the game for the Denver Broncos on the first series of the second half. Denver’s starting quarterback had left in the first half with a lower leg injury and Drew Lock filled in while he was out, leading the Broncos to a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy