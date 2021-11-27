ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IN

Former Chicago Bear Dan Hampton Faces Driving While Intoxicated Charge After Recent In Northwest Indiana

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 3 days ago

WINFIELD, Ind. (CBS) — Former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Dan Hampton was recently arrested charged with driving while intoxicated in Northwest Indiana, officials said Friday.

The Lake County Sheriff’s office reported that Winfield, Indiana police arrested Hampton – a resident of that municipality – at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was released from the Lake County, Indiana Jail the following morning, according to the Sheriff’s office.

(Credit: Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s Office)

While the arrest happened nearly a week ago, the information on it was released Friday.

CNN reported that Hampton was also arrested on drunken driving charges on Jan. 28, 2002 and to a week in jail. This happened shortly before he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the 2002 report said.

The CNN report said Hampton was also arrested for driving while intoxicated in 1996 and 1997.

Hampton – nicknamed “Danimal” – played for the Bears from 1979 until 1990, and was on the classic 1985 team that won Super Bowl XX. He earned first- or second-team All-Pro Honors as a defensive tackle or a defensive end six times, according to his Pro Football Hall of Fame biography .

Hampton is now host of “The Hamp & O’B Show” with former Bears defensive end Ed O’Bradovich on WGN Radio. Hampton was back on the radio this week.

Jason Johnson
3d ago

your right Dan has a problem but let knock him down more . . he is a human being and a big guy that played line for bears the pain is hard to get over very few can do it .... wish you a good strong will that's what you need to stop

Confederate matters
3d ago

who would arrest him give him a ride home like they used to. the cops would bring my dad home all the time.

White Sox
3d ago

I don't care I Still LOVE ALL THOSE OLD BEARS.. I don't even watch bears Anymore .. only when they played.

