Former Chicago Bear Dan Hampton Faces Driving While Intoxicated Charge After Recent In Northwest Indiana

WINFIELD, Ind. (CBS) — Former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Dan Hampton was recently arrested charged with driving while intoxicated in Northwest Indiana, officials said Friday.

The Lake County Sheriff’s office reported that Winfield, Indiana police arrested Hampton – a resident of that municipality – at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was released from the Lake County, Indiana Jail the following morning, according to the Sheriff’s office.

While the arrest happened nearly a week ago, the information on it was released Friday.

CNN reported that Hampton was also arrested on drunken driving charges on Jan. 28, 2002 and to a week in jail. This happened shortly before he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the 2002 report said.

The CNN report said Hampton was also arrested for driving while intoxicated in 1996 and 1997.

Hampton – nicknamed “Danimal” – played for the Bears from 1979 until 1990, and was on the classic 1985 team that won Super Bowl XX. He earned first- or second-team All-Pro Honors as a defensive tackle or a defensive end six times, according to his Pro Football Hall of Fame biography .

Hampton is now host of “The Hamp & O’B Show” with former Bears defensive end Ed O’Bradovich on WGN Radio. Hampton was back on the radio this week.