MISSING: Richard Hayes, 75, Of South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man from South Chicago.

Richard Hayes, 75, was last seen in the 300 block of West 64th Street on Oct. 10.

He is 5 foot, 9 inches, 180 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, and of a medium brown complexion.

Hayes regularly visits the area of 72nd and South Chicago.

Anyone with information can contact Area One SVU at 312-747-8380, or call 911.