The 2022 Grammy nominations are here and there are quite a few artists up for a Grammy award for the first time ever. Swedish pop titans ABBA have picked up their first nomination, and in a big category, too. Their comeback single “I Still Have Faith In You” is up for Record Of The Year. (Voyage, their first new album in 40 years, came out earlier this month and won’t be eligible for Grammys until 2023.) Selena Gomez has her first nom in the Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album for her Spanish-language release Revelación. Low picked up their first nomination for HEY WHAT in Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. (The album was engineered by BJ Burton, who has been nominated before for his work with Bon Iver.)

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO