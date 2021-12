University of Iowa students missed out on an opportunity to have an open, civil debate by showing disrespect toward someone for disagreeing with them. Some students’ response to former Vice President Mike Pence coming to talk at the Iowa Memorial Union on Nov. 1 was combative and not constructive. Instead of disrespecting the former vice president, the UI community should have used this opportunity to have a civil and respectful debate.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO