NBA

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson cleared for full team activities; still no return timeline

By ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team activities, the team announced on Friday evening. Williamson, who is recovering from a fractured right foot, had his latest set of scans on Wednesday....

abcnews.go.com

NBA Analysis Network

This Pelicans-Timberwolves Trade Pairs Karl-Anthony Towns, Zion Williamson

If there are two NBA teams that need to make a trade the most, it is the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves. Both sides have been near the bottom of the Western Conference for years now with no end in sight. It will be interesting to see if the two sides are determined to get together to help the other.
NBA
RealGM

Zion Williamson Cleared To Participate In Contact Drills

Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts. Williamson, who underwent imaging on his fractured right foot on Thursday (Nov. 11), was medically cleared by Dr. Richard Ferkel of Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Scott Montgomery of Ochsner Health.
BASKETBALL
batonrougenews.net

Zion Williamson (foot) cleared for contact drills

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was cleared Tuesday to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts. Williamson was cleared after undergoing imaging on his fractured right foot last week. He'll have another MRI on Nov. 24, which will determine whether he can be cleared for full team workouts.
NBA
State
Utah State
Complex

Pelicans Reportedly Changed Culinary Practices to Support Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has played a total of 85 NBA games entering his third year in the league. The average NBA season consists of 82 games. Injury has benched the No. 1 draft pick for much of his budding career, and a new FAQ update released by ESPN gives a better glimpse into where his recovery process is and how the New Orleans Pelicans organization has tried to support Williamson in numerous ways to get the former Duke star back on the court.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson’s health forces Pelicans to do a kitchen makeover

The New Orleans Pelicans are forced to do a kitchen makeover based on Zion Williamson’s occurring health status. The number one overall draft pick has yet to experience some action this season, as he deals with a challenging rehab on his foot surgery. Fans and personalities around the NBA have criticized Williamson’s weight, questioning whether he can last in the league.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson gets critical update on frustrating foot injury

In a bit of good news for the New Orleans Pelicans, it looks like Zion Williamson is progressing well in his recovery from a broken foot. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Pelicans have cleared Williamson to do contact drills, which is a significant step in his bid to return to game action. He’s starting with 1-on-1 workouts until he’s able to participate on full scrimmages with the team.
NBA
KLFY News 10

Pelicans report Zion cleared for contact

A day after losing to the Eastern Conference-best Washington Wizards (10-3), the beleaguered New Orleans Pelicans (2-13) announced that third-year forward Zion Williamson "has been cleared to participate in contact drills."
NBA
Person
Zion Williamson
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Pelicans have gone to great lengths to get Zion Williamson healthy

The New Orleans Pelicans need Zion Williamson to be healthy and in shape, and they are apparently moving mountains to try to make it happen. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Andrew Lopez report Friday that the Pelicans have gone to great lengths to get Williamson healthy, devoting significant time, resources, and energy. Namely, they have changed staff members and even changed some of their culinary practices in an effort to support Williamson. The report adds that the Pelicans have spoken to him about protecting his body from extra hits and that executive David Griffin has stood up privately for Williamson by sending video clips to the league to illustrate how the star forward has been getting hacked. Griffin was even fined by the NBA last year for publicly criticizing the way that Williamson is officiated.
NBA
NOLA.com

Scott Kushner: Update on Zion Williamson's health revives flicker of hope for Pelicans

Zion Williamson is making progress. Yes, it’s slow. And the changes are frustratingly incremental. But at least it is something. Considering the way the opening month of the New Orleans Pelicans’ season has unfolded, anything better than a setback should at least be met with a sigh of relief. Perhaps even a twinge of excitement about the future.
NBA
#Pelicans#Clippers
FanSided

New Orleans Pelicans: Reasons for the Pelicans to be hopeful

I consider myself one of the most optimistic New Orleans Pelicans’ fans, and even I have had trouble keeping hope alive this season. There is nothing worse as an NBA fan than enduring a long offseason only to have your season go into the toilet before it’s really even had a chance to start.
NBA
RealGM

Pelicans Kept Zion Williamson's Surgery Quiet Upon His Preference For Privacy

The New Orleans Pelicans kept Zion Williamson's foot injury and subsequent surgery quiet out of respect to him and his preference for privacy, sources tell ESPN. The surgery only became publicly known on media day for the Pelicans in September. The Pelicans, however, had a strength and conditioning coach with...
NBA
NOLA.com

Pelicans roundtable: Is New Orleans the NBA's most disappointing team?

Nearly a quarter of the way into the NBA regular season, the New Orleans Pelicans (3-16) have made a strong case that they’re the league’s most disappointing team. Only the Houston Rockets (1-16), who want to lose so badly they are paying John Wall a $44 million salary to sit on the bench, have a worse record.
NBA
NBA

Pelicans await results of Zion Williamson’s Wednesday foot scan

Thanksgiving Eve was likely circled on the calendars of many New Orleans basketball fans, with Nov. 24 being the date Zion Williamson was scheduled to get a round of scans on his right foot. After the 2021 All-Star forward underwent that process earlier Wednesday, the Pelicans are now awaiting the results to see what’s next in Williamson’s progression.
NBA
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NOLA.com

Zion Williamson likely on track for December return after doctors say he can practice

Zion Williamson is on track to return to the court in December. The Pelicans star forward received medical clearance to begin practicing again, the New Orleans Pelicans announced Friday. Williamson underwent another round of scans on his right foot Wednesday. Dr. Richard Ferkel of the Southern California Orthopedic Institute and...
NBA

