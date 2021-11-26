ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Finding the perfect gifts in the App Store

By WSAZ News Staff
WSAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some of us may feel like...

www.wsaz.com

WISH-TV

The perfect gift for the gadget-lover in your life

INDIAANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Gadget Guy David Novak let us in on the top gadgets for the holiday season. Here are his recommendations!. Designed for movie lovers, Santa Claus might surprise you with the Heyup Boxe. This portable 1080p mini smart projector can play video at native 1080p, 4K resolution, and casting a stunning 120-inch image on any screen or backdrop. You can adjust zoom and the 4 corners of the image to adapt to all sorts of screen environments. Its built-in Advanced LED Light smoothly diffuses brightness for a more relaxed viewing experience, all while its Dual Bluetooth Speakers give you movie theater sound. Featuring multiple input options (USB-C, USB-A 2.0, HDMI and a 3.5mm Audio Jack), Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity, and Screen Mirroring both for iOS and Android Smartphones. Great for gaming and even karaoke, and can also run on its large built-in 7,800 mHa battery. Eye care diffuses the light to help keep your eyes safe.
The Press

Find ThoughtWorld's new app on the Google Play Store

ThoughtWorld lands on Google Play Store, Now Open for Android users. IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover an interactive world of thoughts on your Android device. ThoughtWorld, the social sharing site that features interactive virtual graphics and anonymous posting, has landed on the Google Play store!
PCWorld

Black Friday: Find the perfect gift for the techie on your list and save up to 70%

We know that techies are pretty particular about the products they use, so it’s not always easy to shop for them when the holidays come around. That’s why we’re providing this handy guide. It offers five examples of gifts that any techie would love to receive, but since they’re discounted by up to 70 percent they won’t put as big of a dent in your wallet.
WSAZ

Keep it ‘real’ this Christmas

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Shopping for a real Christmas tree with family and friends is a tradition that many love to enjoy this time of year for the lifelong memories it creates.
Fresno Business Journal

Local grocery store releases mobile app

Since the pandemic began, many businesses have gone all in on digital convenience. Now FoodMaxx is getting on board and making its coupons available through a new mobile app. FoodMaxx has unveiled its mobile app, which will offer shoppers bigger savings in stores. It will provide digital coupons and special offers to increase savings. FoodMaxx, whose parent company is Save Mart Supermarkets based in Modesto, says its app is intuitive and user friendly.
manofmany.com

These Curated Sheet Bundles Make the Perfect Holiday Gift

When you come to think about it, quality bed sheets might be the most underrated Christmas gift ever. The gift that keeps on giving, bed sheets are the perfect candidate for the person who just seems to have everything, and if you’re even remotely contemplating the idea of gifting some undies, socks, or another bloody beach towel just forget about it.
FOX21News.com

Find the perfect gift this holiday season from Hidemasters Leather!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the men in your life and have no idea what to buy, whether that be a boyfriend, husband, or brother, a local shop may be the right place for you! Krista Witiak recently caught up with Joe White, the owner of Hidemasters Leather, on what they’re offering this holiday season.
ABC 4

Luxurious blankets that make the perfect gift

Brian from Blankets By Brian is back in the studio sharing Cyber Monday deals going on TODAY! It’s a sale you won’t want to miss. These blankets make the best gift, and there is truly something for everyone!. As mentioned before, these blankets are of top-of-the-line quality. They are made...
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
civiccentertv.com

Robert Shekell brings the perfect gift with ShopCadeaux

Ever wanted to show your appreciation with a gift? Whether its your coworkers, your employees, your family, or for hiring new staff, ShopCadeaux is the place to go for the perfect presentation of your present!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our...
techacrobat.com

Download CokernutX Apps Store for iOS – Apps & Games for Free

CokernutX is known as one of the best alternative Appstore for IOS a.k.a iPhone and iPads. Its popularity is so high because of its revoking–free nature and tons of amazing features that it provides to users worldwide. Even though it is currently really new in the market currently, it has already earned about 2 million+ users worldwide. In these few years, a lot of other app installers have been released to try to provide some features somehow similar to Cydia (Cydia is a graphical user interface of APT for iOS.
thezoereport.com

The Perfect Gift For Every Type Of Relationship In Your Life

As holiday shopping is in full swing, you may simultaneously know exactly what to get certain people and be completely stumped when it comes to others. Determining gifts by your various relationship circles is definitely a thing. For instance, you know your best friend collects tea cups, so it’s pretty easy (and fun) to find one she doesn’t have. Yet, when it comes to a new friend or work acquaintance, what then? You may not know them as well, so coming up with a unique gift may be more of a challenge.
WSAZ

Construction company gives away 700 turkeys

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The main course for Thanksgiving dinner was covered for 700 families thanks to the generosity of one company. 1st Executive Construction set up shop in the parking lot of Rio Grande along 5th Avenue in Huntington Wednesday for a free turkey giveaway. The company gave away...
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
