Lancaster County Government isn’t planning to raise property taxes next year, but it’s breaking from its own norm in budgeting in order to fill a $3 million revenue gap. The proposed 2022 budget, which was formally accepted Wednesday, can be found on the county government’s website. It shows that the real estate tax rate will be kept at 2.911 mills. That would mean a tax bill of $291.10 on a home assessed at $100,000.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO